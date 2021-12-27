Room Envy: A swanky Snellville kitchen that doubles as a home office

Photograph by Galina Coada

People can be multitaskers, and so can rooms. This swanky Snellville kitchen does double duty as a home office, thanks to smart space planning by homeowner Cynthia Pararo of Pineapple House Interior Design.

Making room

To gain square footage, Pararo knocked down a wall between the former kitchen and dining room. A six-foot window over the sink floods the space with natural light.

Blue notes

For a seamless look, white cabinetry wraps the room, but a soothing blue distinguishes island faces.

Don’t touch me

Moen sink faucets are touch-less and fed by a whole-house water-filtration system.

Look at me

The dynamic marble backsplash—a single slab of Calacatta Cielo from Marmi Natural Stone—is a modern twist on an art wall. The curvy lines of Alina Tail Sconces, available at Circa Lighting, evoke an Art Deco vibe.

Designer tip: Creating two islands allows one for food preparation and one for work—with under-the-counter charging ports and storage for electronic devices and office supplies. “Our family happily spends six to 10 hours a day in the kitchen,” says Pararo, who shares her home with Magic Mendez and Harmony Blackwell. “The room is 75 percent kitchen, 25 percent office.”

This article appears in our December 2021 issue.