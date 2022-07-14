Room Envy: How an Atlanta interior designer created an “elevated, grown-up” pink bedroom

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

A touch of pink on the bolster pillow and in the painting above her bed inspired interior designer Courtney Moss to wrap her bedroom in rosy tones. “The biggest challenge was picking a shade that’s sophisticated versus girly,” she says. “I wanted an elevated, grown-up version of the color.”

And the winner is

“Paris Romance” by Benjamin Moore, a fitting name since Moss sells French antiques at Interiors Market on Bennett Street and has items from Paris throughout her Buckhead condo.

Bed 101

A canopy-style bed from Atlanta-based Frontgate fills the room with elegant lines. White bed linens from Peachtree Battle boutique Gramercy are accented by the custom bolster pillow.

Art awareness

“If I love a piece of art, I’ll buy it and figure out where to put it later,” says Moss. She’s drawn to abstracts as a contrast to traditional furniture. There’s a Renee Bouchon piece above the bed, a large neutral painting from Camille Fox on the wall, and a smaller one above it by Kelley Ogburn.

High/low

Moss browses flea markets for one-of-a-kind items and particularly loves Scott Antique Markets, where she picked up the side lamps and bench for a steal, then re-covered the bench in a deep pink velvet.

Handmade rods

Moss likes to support regional artists and had her curtain rods made by Christopher Wynne Jr., whom she discovered on Instagram.

Designer Tip: Pick a secondary color in a rug, pillow, or art to use as wall paint, the designer recommends—which adds a more layered look than white walls.

This article appears in our June 2022 issue.