Room Envy: This burnt orange bedroom stands out

How interior-design and lifestyle blogger Jess Cathell put together her master bedroom

Photograph by Christina Wedge

Interior-design and lifestyle blogger Jess Cathell’s favorite color is burnt orange. “Since it’s not overly masculine or feminine, I thought it would be a good choice for our master bedroom,” she says.

Drapery dynamics

A bolt of fabric at Lewis & Sheron inspired the room’s focal point: custom curtains that frame the space’s other features.

Neutral territory

To complement the bold orange, Cathell added grasscloth wallcovering in a neutral tone and a quietly patterned rug from Myers Carpet. A light-beige bed from Bungalow Classic and sofa from WebbMarsteller add upholstered comfort.

Overhead optics

“Lighting can change the trajectory of a room pretty quickly,” she says, “and I knew I wanted something interesting and large.” This oversized chandelier from Mrs. Howard does the trick.

Personal touch

Gramercy, the Buckhead linens boutique, was the source for bedding with subtle orange accents, including a monogram.

Sofa situation

Rather than a bench at the foot of the bed, this roomy sofa creates a sitting area. Upholstering it in neutral fabrics allows the piece of furniture to blend in, not stand out.

Designer tip: Symmetry pulls a bedroom together, says Cathell, who used a pair of 10-year-old lamps and existing side chests to create mirror images on either side of the bed, an established designer trick that works for all budgets.

This article appears in our May 2021 issue.