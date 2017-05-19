Room Envy: This lakeside kitchen is a Belgian beauty

Photograph by Emily Followill

This kitchen may be new, but interior designer Buffy Ferguson gave it the patina of an old Belgian farmhouse, with softly glazed cabinets, open shelves, and ceiling beams in a light finish. The peaceful setting on Lake Roquemore in Newnan inspired a bluish-gray palette resembling the reflection of water. elizabethfergusondesign.com

Tall and proud

An over-scaled vent hood with a veneer of Venetian plaster adds an unexpected focal point beneath the vaulted ceiling.

Fashion plates

Astier de Villatte dishes from Westside Atlanta store Dixon Rye were too pretty to store away, so the range wall features chunky open shelves and a brick-style white backsplash, allowing the dishware to star.

All about the patina

To get the aged, soft look she desired, Ferguson distressed new spruce beams. Hickory cabinets were given a custom layering of glazes and stains. “Even though the finish has an Old World feel, the slab doors make it very clean and modern,” says the designer.

Counter intuitive

Although traditional Belgian-style kitchens often have marble countertops, Ferguson went with durable quartz in a color called Torquay, which provides a contemporary twist.

Family circle

The round table is a family heirloom. Ferguson pulled it up next to a tufted banquette, which is strategically positioned with its back against the counter (in place of barstools) to provide a view of the lake.

Tip: Mix metals; don’t match. A gilded iron light fixture marries well with a stainless-steel faucet and aged-bronze cabinet pulls.

This article originally appeared in our May 2017 issue.