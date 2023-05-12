The entertaining spaces in this Brookhaven home get the party started

Interior designer Beth Brown explains how she designed the 1940s bungalow

By
-
7
Entertaining areas in this Brookhaven home get the party started with visual treats and a bit of geometry
A vivid Schumacher wallpaper in the sitting room picks up on blues found throughout the first floor. Art prints are from Jacqueline Adams.

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Inspired by bold decor they had seen in Palm Beach and Atlanta’s own Le Colonial restaurant, homeowners Lindsey and Merek Shoob decided to ramp it up a bit at their 1940s bungalow in Brookhaven. “They wanted to add their own personality to the house, so we did a refresh of some rooms at the front of the house and the entertaining spaces,” says interior designer Beth Brown. Clever combos of blues, brass, painted floors, and wallpaper deliver the look.

Beth started with some light remodeling, adding archways and molding to create a consistent architectural base on the first floor. She took down wainscoting in the entryway for a cleaner palette, now livened up with a mural wallpaper. A pass-through room at the back of the house shines as a chic bar area, brightened up with an added window and hand-painted floors.

Entertaining areas in this Brookhaven home get the party started with visual treats and a bit of geometry
The remodeled bar area began life as an empty room, but it now serves as the central spot to get a drink and play some music. The designer installed blue cabinetry, antique mirrors, and a metallic ceiling, then commissioned the pièce-de-résistance: a geometric hand-painted floor by artist Hayden Gregg.

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Entertaining areas in this Brookhaven home get the party started with visual treats and a bit of geometry
“We added antique mirrors to look sexy, but they also reflect light at night,” says the designer. This corner of the bar further sparkles with a gold malachite console from Bradley USA.

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Entertaining areas in this Brookhaven home get the party started with visual treats and a bit of geometry
A cheerful sunporch provides a comfortable destination once drinks are procured at the bar. Iconic fabric by Thibaut with large palm leaves adorns the large-scale ottoman.

Photograph by Heidi Harris

The bar and sunroom offer layers of appeal. Beth installed cabinetry, paneling, and an ice machine to make the space functional, adding antique mirrors to reflect light. Other features add glam from floor to ceiling: metallic wallpaper and a translucent flush mount light are a glitzy focal point above, while striking geometric floors pick up the blue and green found throughout the house.

The Shoobs’s accessories contribute to the charm. A bar cart-turned-record rack holds court on one side of the bar, while a gold malachite table anchors another corner. The designer praises their bold design choices. “Lindsey and Merek were excited to do it up right and add all these layers,” says Beth. “They’re the best kind of clients.”

Entertaining areas in this Brookhaven home get the party started with visual treats and a bit of geometry
“We wanted a special table as a catchall in the kitchen, and I had the idea to upholster one in a waterfall style so we could tuck small stools underneath,” says interior designer Beth Brown. “Bjork Studio did an amazing job with the Schumacher fabric for this project. We then added a glass top for function.”

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Entertaining areas in this Brookhaven home get the party started with visual treats and a bit of geometry
The hallway seen from the front door has an unexpected look, wrapped in Phillip Jeffries’s “Serenity” waterfront mural as an homage to the Shoobs’s love for Savannah.

Photograph by Heidi Harris

This article appears in our Spring 2023 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR