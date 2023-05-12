The entertaining spaces in this Brookhaven home get the party started

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Inspired by bold decor they had seen in Palm Beach and Atlanta’s own Le Colonial restaurant, homeowners Lindsey and Merek Shoob decided to ramp it up a bit at their 1940s bungalow in Brookhaven. “They wanted to add their own personality to the house, so we did a refresh of some rooms at the front of the house and the entertaining spaces,” says interior designer Beth Brown. Clever combos of blues, brass, painted floors, and wallpaper deliver the look.

Beth started with some light remodeling, adding archways and molding to create a consistent architectural base on the first floor. She took down wainscoting in the entryway for a cleaner palette, now livened up with a mural wallpaper. A pass-through room at the back of the house shines as a chic bar area, brightened up with an added window and hand-painted floors.

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Photograph by Heidi Harris

The bar and sunroom offer layers of appeal. Beth installed cabinetry, paneling, and an ice machine to make the space functional, adding antique mirrors to reflect light. Other features add glam from floor to ceiling: metallic wallpaper and a translucent flush mount light are a glitzy focal point above, while striking geometric floors pick up the blue and green found throughout the house.

The Shoobs’s accessories contribute to the charm. A bar cart-turned-record rack holds court on one side of the bar, while a gold malachite table anchors another corner. The designer praises their bold design choices. “Lindsey and Merek were excited to do it up right and add all these layers,” says Beth. “They’re the best kind of clients.”

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Photograph by Heidi Harris

This article appears in our Spring 2023 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.