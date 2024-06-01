Toll Brothers is bringing luxury living to Atlanta’s most coveted Intown neighborhoods with newly constructed condos and townhomes inside the perimeter. An award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers has earned its reputation as the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The company’s Intown locations offer residents access to outstanding amenities, including the Atlanta BeltLine, parks, local restaurants, shops, entertainment venues, and public transportation.

Toll Brothers builds communities in the heart of where Atlantans want to live. Whether they are looking for scenic views and access to natural features, or proximity to schools, commuter routes, and entertainment—or all of it and more—Toll Brothers is committed to building communities of luxury homes with the features home buyers want in the most highly desirable areas of Atlanta.

Toll Brothers is currently building in Intown locations throughout Atlanta, including Morningside, Vinings, Grant Park, Decatur, Oakhurst, Chosewood Park, and West Midtown. Luxury condominiums, townhomes, and single-family homes are available with starting prices ranging from the mid-$200,000s to the upper $600,000s.

With its 57 years of experience building luxury homes and a national presence, Toll Brothers holds a prominent place in the industry with seasoned leadership and strong trade partners. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies™ list for 10 years in a row*.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Alpharetta. Designer Appointed Collections by Toll Brothers offer design choices for home buyers with a selection of finishes that are perfectly suited to their home and personal style. Buyers choose from an array of ensembles coordinated by professional Toll Brothers Design Consultants to include cabinetry, countertops, flooring, backsplashes, and more. Designer details, including fixtures and finishes, are carefully curated in every Toll Brothers home to create modern, sophisticated spaces, providing the perfect setting for a dynamic urban lifestyle in Atlanta.

Toll Brothers has homes available for buyers on every timeline, including the option to select a Build to Order home, a quick move-in home already under construction, or a home that is move-in ready. During the Toll Brothers Quick Move-in Home Sales Event, taking place June 1 through June 30, home buyers can take advantage of limited-time savings on select homes with Designer Appointed Features available to home buyers on their ideal timeline. Atlanta home buyers can trust that with Toll Brothers, they are choosing the best in the business, and the company’s impeccable standards are reflected in every home they build.

For more information on luxury new homes in the Greater Atlanta area or the Toll Brothers Quick Move-in Home Sales Event, visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

*From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.