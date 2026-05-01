Christian Dior’s first exhibition in the Southeast lands in Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

A historic showcase of Christian Dior’s fashion, including pieces never before seen in a public exhibition, is now on view at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Dior: Crafting Fashion showcases carefully preserved toiles, Lady Dior handbags, and exquisite gowns worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Demi Moore. “This exhibition is a master class in the magic of a legendary maison,” says SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace.

Photograph courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Photograph courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Photograph courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

The exhibit tells the story of the French Couture House’s designers, from Christian Dior to Jonathan Anderson. It shares who they were before they became household names and how they put their own stamp on their collections. It also presents their early design sketches, gardens that inspired them, and some of their most iconic looks.

Photograph courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Photograph courtesy of SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Not only does Christian Dior rarely partner with universities; this exhibit marks its first presentation in the Southeast. The design house was likely inspired to come to SCAD’s Atlanta campus by the blockbuster success of 2025’s Christian Dior: Jardines Rêvés at SCAD FASH’s Lacoste location in Provence, France. That exhibit enjoyed record-breaking attendance and rave reviews.