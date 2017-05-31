5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: May 31-June 6

Photograph by Bonnie J. Heath Photography

Candler Park Music and Food Festival

Where: Candler Park

When: June 2 and 3 (see lineup for showtimes)

Cost: General Admission: $25; VIP: $80 (21+ only)

What: Listen to live performances from Lake Street Drive, Chelsea Shag, Ripe, and more while playing adult field games and noshing on snacks from some of Atlanta’s favorite food trucks. Need a little exercise to burn off the beer? Sign up for the Candler Park Stroll ($15) or 5K race ($25) on Saturday morning. (And if you want to get pumped up ahead of the party, queue up the festival’s Spotify playlist.)

ICE: Summer Craft and Vintage Market

Where: Colony Square

When: June 3 and 4. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 cash at the door; Kids 12 and under: free

What: The popular two-day shopping event is back with over 90 vendors selling some of the Southeast’s best vintage and craft pieces. Do a little shopping then grab a sweet treat from Ashley Sue’s Baked Goods or one of Buena Gente’s great Cuban sandwiches (on Sunday only).

Andy Warhol (American, 1923–1987), Marilyn Monroe (Marilyn), (II.23), AP edition C/Z, 1967, screenprint, 36 x 36 inches, courtesy of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation. © 2017 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Andy Warhol at the High

Where: High Museum of Art

When: June 3 through September 3

Cost: Ages 6 and up: $14.50; Ages 5 and under: free

What: The High’s latest exhibition showcases 250 prints of Warhol’s pop art, including his iconic Campbell’s can and portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Mao Zedong. If you can’t wait until opening day, come dressed as a Warhol Factory celebrity and see the exhibit a day early at the High’s Warhol Factory Party (June 2; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; free with museum admission). There will be a DJ, screen-printing, cotton candy, and a photo booth to document the night’s wildest get-ups.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

Where: Virginia Avenue

When: June 3, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; June 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; 5K race: $35, Tot Trot: $10

What: After the Saturday morning 5K and Tot Trot, take the kiddos over to the Kidsfest area for face painting and other activities, then head over to the juried Artist Market to pick up some unique gifts. There are also multiple stages of live music and, of course, plenty of festival food.

Sunset Session Presents: Jamestown Revival and Colter Wall

Where: Park Tavern at Piedmont Park

When: June 4, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free (21+ only)

What: Hop off the BeltLine and have a drink at Park Tavern while listening to live music from Austin indie-rock band Jamestown Revival and folk singer Colter Wall. Good music, half-price sushi, and views of the Midtown skyline are not a bad way to end the weekend.