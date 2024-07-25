5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 25-30

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Summer Games Watch Party

When: July 26

Where: Phipps Plaza

Cost: Free

Details: Head back to the ’90s on the Green at Phipps Plaza and watch the Olympics opening ceremony on the big screen this Friday. Wear your best throwback or Atlanta Olympics attire to match the theme, and spend the rest of the night listening to ’90s hits at Citizens Market Food Hall. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

When: July 27

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: Free

Details: Spend your Saturday listening to live music and trying ice cream from vendors around the city at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. The day starts off with wellness activities at 11 a.m., with cardio and guided workouts to prep for the sweet treats ahead. Enjoy music from the Blind Jive Band, 6Flow Band, School of Rock Atlanta, as well as marching band and dance performances. If you’re really an ice cream fanatic, test your skills at the ice cream eating competition halfway through the day.

Missy Elliott: Out of this World Tour

When: July 27 and July 28

Where: State Farm Arena

Cost: $100+

Details: Missy Elliott headlines her first-ever tour with guests Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland, and she’ll play two shows in Atlanta this weekend. She will perform hits from her 30-year-long musical career, including her latest EP, ICONOLOGY. VIP packages are available and include lounge access, gifts, exclusive photos, and more.

Atlanta Crossroads Mural Festival

When: July 27

Where: Eyedrum

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Explore the mural work of over 30 local artists highlighting neighborhoods around Atlanta including Adair Park, Pittsburgh, and Mechanicsville. The event will be across from Eyedrum, an arts gallery, and cover over 20,000 square feet of wall space over three main sites. There will also be local vendors, food trucks, and a bar for refreshments.

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival

When: July 28

Where: Westside Motor Lounge

Cost: $100

Details: Although the name of this festival sounds like a horror movie, it’s only scary if you’re a tomato hater. Chefs and bartenders will spotlight creations using local, Georgia-grown tomatoes at the fest, accompanied by live music and puppet shows. Stick around at the end of the day to see who will be crowned the “Tomato Champion of 2024.”

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

Atlanta United faces off against D.C. United in the Leagues Cup Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Info here