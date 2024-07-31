5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 31-August 6

Photograph by Steve Eberhardt

Chelsea FC vs. Club América

When: July 31

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cost: $45+

Details: Liga MX’s Club América kicks off its season with a club friendly match against Chelsea, who are gearing up for the Premier League starting mid-August. The former took home the trophy at last year’s Torneo Apertura, whereas Chelsea ended last year’s Premier Leagues in sixth. Mercedes-Benz gates open at 5:30, and the match begins at 7:00, with plenty of tickets still available for purchase.

Parliament of Owls

When: Lantern workshops on July 31 and August 1, parade on August 3

Where: The Plaza at Colony Square

Cost: Free

Details: Flock over to Colony Square this Saturday to join this owl-themed lantern parade, with homemade owl lantern masks and the Black Sheep Ensemble playing. Before the parade, there will be two lantern making workshops for all ages, with owl lantern kits for sale from $15-$25. Bring the entire family and make sure to dress up in black and white to fit the theme. And, if you’re just watching, arrive before 6:30 for the best seats.

A-Town Music Fest

When: August 3

Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Cost: $65+

Details: Jeezy and 2 Chainz will headline this hip-hop concert at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater this Saturday, joined by Rocko, Young Dro, Kilo Ali, DJ Jelly, with more potentially to be announced. Grab your tickets and make sure to bring a cooler for the outdoor performance.

Summer Movie Backyard Bash

When: August 3

Where: The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cost: Free

Details: The Home Depot Backyard brings an evening of packed activities for its signature summer event, including a video gaming bus, inflatables, photo ops, a school supply drive, and a Scholastic Book Fair. DJ Waffles will emcee, and food trucks and a vendor village will have treats available for purchase. Cap off the night with a giant screening of The Lego Movie. Attendance is free, but make sure to register in advance.

Jerk, Suya, and Plantain Fest

When: August 3

Where: The Promenade at Piedmont Park

Cost: $25

Details: If you’re a lover of Afro-Caribbean inspired flavors and food, try out Experience Culture’s first-ever Jerk, Suya, and Plantain festival this weekend. Over 30 vendors will provide grilled skewers and spiced plantains, among other dishes, as well as drinks and dessert. A live DJ will play reggae, and an open bar will be available starting from 6. The event is 18+.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Atlanta Braves play against the Miami Marlins for a four game series at Truist Park this weekend, from August 1 to 4. Info Here

Atlanta United faces off against Liga MX team Santos Laguna as part of the Leagues Cup this Sunday, August 4, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Info Here