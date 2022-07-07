5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 7-10

Photograph by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

5k Stroller Roll Atlanta

When: July 9 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: Piedmont Park (start line near the meadow)

Cost: $40 per family

Details: All are welcome to bring their family, no matter how big or small, to Piedmont Park for this weekend’s 3.1 mile race. Strollers, wagons, and more are encouraged with awards given out to the best-decorated set of wheels and the first 100 participants who finish.

Atlanta History Center’s Party with the Past

When: July 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Atlantucky Brewing

Cost: Free (beer available for purchase)

Details: Back after a pandemic hiatus, the Atlanta History Center hosts their Party with the Past event at one of the newest Black-owned breweries of the city. Members of Nappy Roots, who own the brewery, will also join a discussion panel to talk about the history of both brewing and hip-hop in the South.

Revs and Riffs Music Festival

When: July 8–10

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton

Cost: Varies

Details: Atlanta Motor Speedway offers concerts in the pit lane from Flo Rida, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke, and more artists throughout their Quaker State 400 race weekend. You can stay for the race or explore the other options of live entertainment, shopping, and food at the racetrack.

Fernbank After Dark

When: July 9 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Fernbank Museum

Cost: $16.95–$21.95

Details: Fernbank’s popular 21+ event is back, this month with a theme focused on the peculiar and wacky aspects of nature. Included in your ticket: museum exhibits, science demonstrations, live music from Tracksuit Mafia, full bars, and a tapas menu.

Cobb Tasting Festival

When: July 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jim Miller Park, Marietta

Cost: Free to attend, all samples will range from $1 to $6

Details: Taste cuisine from around the world at Cobb’s Tasting Festival where they will offer samples of soul, vegan, Puerto Rican, French, Jamaican, carnival food, and more from both local and national vendors. The festival will also include live music, face painting, and train rides for the family to enjoy.