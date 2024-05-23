5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: May 23-29

Atlanta Jazz Festival

When: May 25-27

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: Free

Details: This Piedmont Park music festival is an Atlanta Memorial Day weekend tradition, and this year, it has an extra-special guest: André 3000 will perform from his New Blue Sun album on Monday evening. Drop by all three days for great live music, an artists market, and plenty of food and drink options. The best part—it’s a free event.

MomoCon

When: May 24-27

Where: Georgia World Congress Center

Cost: $100 for all 4 days; day passes are $45-$60

Details: Don your best cosplay for this annual celebration of anime, gaming, and comics. More than 50,000 folks are expected to descend on the GWCC during the four-day event. Guests this year include voice actors Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Beau Billinslea (Cowboy Bebop, Naruto), and Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels).

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

When: May 25-26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Grove at Wills Park, Alpharetta

Cost: Free

Details: Find some new artwork for your home, cute jewelry, or a great grad or Father’s Day gift at this arts festival, which features more than 100 vendors. There will also be food trucks and kids’ activities like face painting and sand art.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival

When: May 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Westside Park

Cost: GA: $40; VIP: $160

Details: This annual celebration of Caribbean culture features live music, Caribbean dishes, dancing, and the extravagant and colorful parade of bands, which starts at Moores Mill Center and runs four miles to Westside Park. Atlanta’s Caribbean ties run deep—so deep we did an entire issue on it last year, so be sure to read up before you head to Carnival.

The Selfish Giant

When: May 24-26

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

Cost: $19.80-$30

Details: This one-weekend-only, all-ages performance, presented by the Puppet & its Double Theatre of Taiwan, is based on the story by Oscar Wilde about a giant who learns the meaning of friendship and generosity. On Friday, a special reception will be held in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, featuring Taiwanese drinks and a look at a new pop-up exhibition of Taiwanese puppets. All tickets include admission to the Center’s museum.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

Atlanta United plays LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 25. Info here.

plays LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 25. Info here. The Braves take on the Nationals at Truist Park on May 27-29. Info here.

take on the Nationals at Truist Park on May 27-29. Info here. The Atlanta Dream play the Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena on May 26. Info here.