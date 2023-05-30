8 great Atlanta outdoor festivals to attend in June

Photograph by Nic Huey / Courtesy of Virginia-Highland Summerfest

School’s out, summer fun is in! Here are some of metro Atlanta’s fun June outdoor festivals to help you make the most of the beautiful weather.

Atlanta Wine and Jazz Festival

When: Saturday, June 3

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Old Fourth Ward

What: This one-day festival features hours of performances from some of the world’s best jazz musicians, plus wine tasting from dozens of international vineyards, as well as craft beer and spirit tastings. Headliners this year include renowned saxophonist Paula Atherton, contemporary jazz artist Vincent Ingala, and Billboard-topping vocalist Lindsey Webster. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket for this rain-or-shine event.

Cost: General Admission $65, with various VIP packages ranging from $85-$1,300. There’s no at-door tickets, so be sure to buy online.

Kid-Friendly? No. The event is 21+.

Dogs? No

Food? Food trucks and alcohol vendors on-site. No outside food permitted.

BYOB? No

Chattahoochee Butterfly Festival

When: June 3-4

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: This annual festival is a huge hit with kids. A celebration of all things pollinators, kiddos can interact with live butterflies at the Butterfly Encounter, meet with pollinator experts, and take part in a Migration Game. There’s also a special performance by Rosie the Butterfly, though our sources neither confirm nor deny that the show features a real butterfly named Rosie. While kids play, adults can peruse the native plant sale, which features shelter and nectar plants great for supporting Georgia’s threatened butterfly population.

Cost: $20-$25, with children aged 2 and under free.

Kid-Friendly? Very

Dogs? No

Food? Vendors on-site.

BYOB? No

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

When: Saturday, June 3

Where: Downtown Alpharetta

What: Alpharetta’s twice-annual music and brews festival is worth a drive even if you’re not from the neighborhood. Jekyll Brewing will have a wide array of beers for sale, and there are live performances from Leah Belle Faser and Chuck Martin and the Line-up. You can bring your own lawn chairs of spring for a table. The event is held along Milton Avenue, which closes to traffic for the evening. The event will be held rain or shine from 6:30-11 p.m.

Cost: $10 for General Admission; purchase a group table for $180 (6 people) or $240 (8 people).

Kid-Friendly? No, 21+

Dogs? No

Food? Beer, wine, and light fare available from vendors.

BYOB? No

Food That Rocks

When: Thursday, June 8

Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs

What: This Taste of Atlanta event allows you to sample a huge selection of Sandy Springs restaurants, all in one night! There’s an “Eat & Greet” with some of Sandy Springs’ best-known chefs and restaurateurs, chef demonstrations, and live music all night. Plus, the wine, beer and cocktail tastings are bottomless.

Cost: $85 for General Admission; VIP tickets are $125, and come with early access to the festival and a swag bag.

Kid-Friendly? No, 21+

Dogs? No

Food? Dozens of restaurants to sample

BYOB? No

Midnight Market ATL

When: June 9-10

Where: Atlantic Station

What: This vibes are good at this all-night happy hour at Atlantic Station. The adults-only Midnight Market features over 30 food vendors and food trucks, with small-plate menus on the cheap so you can sample multiple offerings. There’s free roller skating (skate rentals are free too), and a live DJ playing dance jams all night. There’s also free games and activities, an artists market, and plenty of bars on-site.

Cost: $25 for General Admission; VIP is $65 and includes access to exclusive VIP lounge, bar, and restrooms, expedited entry, and 2 complimentary cocktails.

Kid-Friendly? No, 21+

Dogs? No

Food? Dozens of vendors on-site

BYOB? No

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

When: June 10

Where: John Howell Park, Virginia-Highland

What: This annual festival is a fundraiser for the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, and it’s always a hit with families. Virginia Avenue shuts down to welcome festival-goers, with an artists’ market, food and drink vendors, and live music in John Powell Park. A 5k kicks things off at 8 a.m., and music plays all afternoon, headlined by dad rockers Perpetual Groove. Kid’s Fest, also held in John Howell Park, has plenty of crafts and activities to keep the kiddos happy all day.

Cost: Free to enter

Kid-Friendly? Yes

Dogs? No

Food? Dozens of vendors on-site

BYOB? No

Atlanta Summer Beer Festival

When: June 17

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park

What: A beer-lover’s delight, this festival features over 150 beers and ciders, many of them from local breweries, as well as a wide selection of international breweries. Non-beer drinkers, take heart, there are also dozens of wine options, mimosas, and hard seltzers. The festival features live DJs and several food vendors from Atlanta’s best trucks. Bring lawn chairs, grab a beer, and post up with friends for the day.

Cost: $45 advance, $50 after June 8, $60 at the door. The ticket includes all beer, wine and cider samples and a souvenir cup.

Kid-friendly? No, 21+

Dogs: No

Food: Vendor on-site

BYOB: No

Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival

When: June 16-18

Where: Centennial Park

What: This year’s Juneteenth celebration is full of fun events, including a televised parade through downtown Atlanta, which features an incredible array of dancers, marching bands, and floats. There’s a 5k Freedom Run (walkers and strollers welcome!) at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, followed by the parade at noon. All weekend, you’ll find live music, food vendors, artisan markets featuring Black-owned businesses, and an array of activities celebrating African American and African diaspora culture, including a double dutch jump-rope area and a Miss Juneteenth pageant. On Sunday, organizers are inviting thousands of drummers to join what could be a world record-setting drum circle.

Cost: Free to enter, some activities charge an entrance fee. There is a suggested donation to support the nonprofit that hosts the event.

Kid-Friendly? Yes

Dogs? No

Food? Food and drink vendors on-site

BYOB? No