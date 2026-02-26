A love letter to DeKalb County Public Library’s Libby app

Photograph by Getty Images

If I haven’t already told you to download Libby, you should download Libby. It seriously changed my life.

The app, which is available nationwide through most library systems, gives you access to your library’s entire catalogue of e-books and audiobooks. It’s like a whole digital library, right on your phone! As a card-carrying member of the DeKalb County Public Library, I use Libby to devour its enormous e-book collection, without having to leave home (though I still love a brick-and-mortar library). Fulton, Cobb, and Gwinnett county libraries also offer Libby, and you can even access a shared state system called Georgia Download Destination that pools titles from over 50 library systems.

I first discovered this magical app about two and a half years ago, when I was living in a smaller Southern city. I’d been walking to my local library in search of both entertainment and solace, emerging from the pandemic lockdown and getting back into the habit of daily reading for leisure. When I learned about Libby, I remember feeling as if my world had opened up. I went on a trip to the mountains that weekend, tore through one book, and e-cracked right into a new one. My “to be read” list expanded, and my book count ticked upwards with new velocity.

When I moved to Atlanta, one of my first orders of business was securing a fresh card for the DeKalb County Public Library system—frankly a much better library than I’d had back in an adjacent state. My catalog access doubled (if not tripled) once I was logged in to DeKalb County libraries on Libby. I may have been fortunate before, but switching to a much larger library system with more titles, more copies of said titles, and—best of all—more variety left me utterly blessed. And instead of waiting months in the queue for a handful of physical new-release copies, I was able to place holds on forthcoming e-books ahead of time. I don’t think I’ve ever read so many recently published books in my life.

My brain constantly craves new information and stimulation, and books—physical and digital—provide the cure. I can read virtually whenever and wherever that intellectual hunger strikes (unless my phone is dead). That means I can read in the middle of the night without waking up my husband or download multiple books to my phone before a long flight. That saves a lot of packing space!

It’s absolutely fine to prefer physical books over an app or e-reader. I would never deny anyone that pleasure. And I’m not saying it’s time to cast physical libraries aside, either; libraries are one of the best government services around, tranquil havens providing not just entertainment but also a pleasant, quiet workspace that won’t overcharge you for using the printer.

Libby just happens to be a little bit more instantaneous, and you’re still supporting physical libraries wherever you live. An app like this lets you nourish your hungry brain by any means possible.

Yes, my screen time is utterly embarrassing, but it’s spent reading rather than scrolling on social media—and the instant access to knowledge makes those hours somewhat noble. That’s what I tell myself, anyway, and all the book-based joy makes everything worth it.

This article appears in our February 2026 issue.