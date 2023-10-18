A quick guide to the Divine Nine

Photograph by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The legacy of historically Black sororities and fraternities is rich, dating back to the start of the 20th century. The groups, founded mainly at HBCUs, began as a way to connect and build support networks in the face of exclusion from predominantly white Greek-letter organizations. Four sororities and five fraternities, known collectively as the “Divine Nine,” make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Each of these organizations has its own colors, symbols, and calls that you’ll hear often during social gatherings, but all were established with the core value of uplifting the Black community through education, economic empowerment, and social change. The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Atlanta oversees 22 chapters representing schools across the country.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Founded: January 15, 1908

Motto: “By Culture and by Merit”

Famous members: Coretta Scott King, Rosa Parks, Kamala Harris, Maya Angelou, Bernice King

Causes: Empowering families, building economic wealth, enhancing the environment, advocating for social justice, and uplifting the local community

Fun fact: The oldest Greek-letter organization established by college-educated Black women



Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity

Founded: December 4, 1906

Motto: “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All”

Famous members: Martin Luther King Jr., Raphael Warnock, Maynard Jackson Jr., Andrew Young, Thurgood Marshall

Causes: Voter engagement, mentoring, education, and elder care

Fun fact: The oldest intercollegiate historically Black fraternity in the country



Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Founded: January 13, 1913

Motto: “Intelligence Is the Torch of Wisdom”

Famous members: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Pinky Cole, Aretha Franklin, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Cicely Tyson

Causes: Education, health, international development, and strengthening of the Black family

Fun fact: The largest Black Greek-letter sorority in the world



Iota Phi Theta Fraternity

Founded: September 19, 1963

Motto: “Building a Tradition, Not Resting upon One!”

Famous members: Spencer Christian, Bobby Rush, Devon Still, Vaughn Booker, Kirby Wilson

Causes: Health, literacy, domestic abuse, and human trafficking

Fun fact: The youngest of the Divine Nine and the last to join the National Pan-Hellenic Council



Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

Founded: January 5, 1911

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor”

Famous members: Ralph Abernathy, Kasim Reed, LeBron James, Johnnie Cochran, Colin Kaepernick

Causes: Community service, social welfare, and academic scholarship

Fun fact: Members have carried and performed with canes since the fraternity began.



Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

Founded: November 17, 1911

Motto: “Friendship Is Essential to the Soul”

Famous members: Michael Jordan, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Harvey, Langston Hughes

Causes: Voter registration, fatherhood, mentoring, literacy, and diversification of STEM

Fun fact: Headquartered in Decatur



Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

Founded: January 9, 1914

Motto: “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”

Famous members: John Lewis, Al Roker, Harry Belafonte, Terrence Howard, Jerry Rice

Causes: Community service, mentoring, education, and improving health outcomes

Fun fact: First and only Black Greek-letter fraternity to have a member’s face on a U.S. coin: inventor George Washington Carver



Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority

Founded: November 12, 1922

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Famous members: Fantasia, Kelly Price, Hattie McDaniel, MC Lyte, Carmelita Jeter

Causes: Women’s wellness, maternal and infant health, and swimming

Fun fact: The only of the four sororities founded at a predominantly white college, Butler University in Indianapolis



Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Founded: January 16, 1920

Motto: “A Community-Conscious, Action-Oriented Organization”

Famous members: Dionne Warwick, Zora Neale Hurston, Chaka Khan, Anita Hill,

Vivica A. Fox

Causes: Youth, education, volunteerism, and social and civic change legislation

Fun fact: In 1948, it became the first Greek-letter organization to charter a chapter in Africa.



This article appears in our October 2023 issue.