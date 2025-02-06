Atlanta pickleball pro Emily Cederquist on her upcoming cameo in a Super Bowl LIX commercial

Emily Cederquist, a professional pickleball player for the Atlanta Bouncers, a Major League Pickleball team, appears in a Super Bowl LIX commercial that debuts Sunday, February 9.

The minute-long spot for Michelob ULTRA is called “The ULTRA Hustle” and centers around Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara. In it, the two actors enjoy a little friendly camaraderie by “hustling” professional athletes on and off the court. The commercial is connected to the brand’s new equity platform called “Play for an ULTRA,” which focuses on friendly competition and social athleticism.

Additional celebrity guest stars include NFL legend Randy Moss, Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser, and WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu. Cederquist appears in the commercial alongside fellow Atlanta Bouncer Jaume Martinez Vich. “It was pretty surreal [to film],” Cederquist says.

Previously a collegiate tennis player, she began pursuing pickleball professionally in 2022 and was picked up by the Bouncers in 2024. She often plays in Atlanta charity events and exhibitions on behalf of her team, including the inaugural Bounce Up ATL Pickleball Tournament. It was held in September 2024 at Painted Pickle and was organized by The Trae Young Family Foundation. (The Atlanta Hawks point guard is an investor in the Bouncers.)

Cederquist isn’t shocked at how the sport has taken center stage. “There’s a pretty easy learning curve for those who don’t have any other racket-sports background or even an athletic background,” she says. “It’s accessible … and it has created a social aspect on all levels I haven’t really experienced in any other [sport].”

The Atlanta Bouncers is one of 22 teams in Major League Pickleball. Anheuser-Busch is an investor in the league and owns the Michelob ULTRA brand. Other investors include LeBron James, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady. The commercial will run throughout the rest of the year.