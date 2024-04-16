Painted Pickle—a pickleball “compeatery”—opens April 17

Photo by Heidi Geldhauser

The fastest-growing sport in the United States, pickleball has become the go-to activity combining socializing and exercise. The latest pickleball venue to open in Atlanta, Painted Pickle offers much more than the tennis-like game. Created by Justin Amick and William Stallworth, the team behind the Painted Pin and the Painted Duck, Painted Pickle is a “compeatery” (a word Amick coined to describe the venue’s vibe) with live music, lawn games, poker, ping-pong, an indoor putting green, table shuffleboard, and more. With menus developed by corporate executive chef Thomas Collins and corporate beverage director Julian Goglia (formerly of the Pinewood Tippling Room and the Mercury), Painted Pickle’s food and drink offerings stand strong on their own. Located in Armour Yards, with an extension of the BeltLine planned to go directly behind it, Painted Pickle debuts April 17 at 9 a.m.

“I have not seen a more high-end deluxe aesthetic in presenting pickleball to the masses,” Amick says. “We’re not a membership-focused club; we are an entertainment, food, and beverage-focused venue with pickleball, as opposed to being a pickleball venue with food.”

The 32,500-square-foot space features eight luxury pickleball courts with a Cottage Bar designed to emulate a private club. That area features its own patio and opens earlier than the rest of the venue during the week. Pickleball courts can be reserved online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with equipment available for rent. At all other times, courts are first-come, first-serve, unless you book a private event. Round robins, tournaments, mixers, lessons, and clinics and are available. The space is open to everyone, except on Friday and Saturday evenings, when it is open only to ages 21-and-up after 9 p.m. Expect cosmic (black light) pickleball.

Photo by Heidi Geldhauser

At the front of Painted Pickle, there’s an all-weather patio that opens at 11 a.m. for weekday lunch and weekend brunch. Menu options include panini, salads, bowls, charcuterie boards, small plates, and sushi, ranging from elevated bar fare to gourmet health-conscious options. All food and drinks are available throughout the property and can be ordered at the bar or at various table service locations. Look for fundido waffle fries, an adult PB&J with bacon jam, smoked salmon tartine, chicken pesto caprese panini, tuna niçoise salad, and buttermilk fried pickles. Expect “fried pickleballs” that look like arancini and contain bacon cheeseburger pickles, and a sushi roll called Firefight that features green onions and melted cream cheese, topped with spicy snow crab salad and eel sauce. For brunch, there’s a Belgian waffle, goat cheese omelet, and breakfast burrito.

There are 24 cocktails, including two frozen offerings (transfusion and John Daly). The License to Dill martini is served with a pickle shrub. The Hummingbird is made with vodka, crème de flora, lime, soda, mint, and oleo saccharum. “Classy” (classic) options include a French 75, Aperol Spritz, Mother of Pearl, and Azalea. Five of the cocktails are available zero-proof.

Photo by Heidi Geldhauser

An advanced sommelier, Amick created a wine list focused on high-acid, mineral-driven offerings—about 40 in total. This includes by-the-glass and by-the-bottle, and high-end reserve options. Six draft beers are available, with a custom SweetWater blend called Painted Pilsner. A Nasty Nelson, which Amick describes as “the most offensive move in pickleball” is a pickle back shot (Irish whisky and pickle brine) that can be added to any draft beer.

Once Painted Pickle is fully operational, Amick and Stallworth will turn their attention to their next project, Painted Park, located along the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. It’s slated to open before Memorial Day.

Photo by Heidi Geldhauser