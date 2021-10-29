Atlanta remembers WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore

The beloved anchor died at home on October 28 from brain cancer

WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore dies at 54
Jovita Moore speaks at an event in 2017.

Photograph by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for VH1 Save The Music Foundation

On Thursday night, almost seven months after doctors diagnosed her with glioblastoma brain cancer, longtime WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore died at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 54.

In April, Moore suddenly began feeling “forgetful, disoriented, and . . . like I was in a fog,” she told her home station at the time. After walking through a Publix parking lot on April 12, she told WSB-TV she nearly fainted and decided to see a doctor. An MRI revealed two masses in her brain, and she had surgery to remove them on April 16.

“It was a blessing in disguise that I almost passed out walking into Publix,” Moore said to WSB-TV. “I was walking. I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn’t going to make it to the door. I was almost like walking in quicksand.”

In July, Moore revealed the glioblastoma diagnosis. Glioblastoma is the most common form of brain cancer, is extremely aggressive, and has no known cure. She received radiation and chemotherapy treatments at Emory University Hospital.

Moore was born and raised in New York City and graduated from Bennington College in Vermont before earning a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University. She interned at the New York Times and was a broadcaster at TV networks in Arkansas and Tennessee before joining the WSB-TV staff in 1998. She was promoted to the lead anchor desk in 2012 after Monica Pearson’s retirement. A prominent and beloved figure in the community, she was known for her volunteer and charitable work, emceeing numerous events. She is survived by her mother, Yvonne, children Shelby and Josh, and stepdaughter, Lauren.

As the news broke Friday morning, Atlantans and fans across the country took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Moore. Here is WSB-TV’s announcement and tribute, lead by her co-anchor Justin Farmer:

Here are what others had to say on social media:

