Atlanta remembers WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore

Photograph by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for VH1 Save The Music Foundation

On Thursday night, almost seven months after doctors diagnosed her with glioblastoma brain cancer, longtime WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore died at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 54.

In April, Moore suddenly began feeling “forgetful, disoriented, and . . . like I was in a fog,” she told her home station at the time. After walking through a Publix parking lot on April 12, she told WSB-TV she nearly fainted and decided to see a doctor. An MRI revealed two masses in her brain, and she had surgery to remove them on April 16.

“It was a blessing in disguise that I almost passed out walking into Publix,” Moore said to WSB-TV. “I was walking. I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn’t going to make it to the door. I was almost like walking in quicksand.”

In July, Moore revealed the glioblastoma diagnosis. Glioblastoma is the most common form of brain cancer, is extremely aggressive, and has no known cure. She received radiation and chemotherapy treatments at Emory University Hospital.

Moore was born and raised in New York City and graduated from Bennington College in Vermont before earning a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University. She interned at the New York Times and was a broadcaster at TV networks in Arkansas and Tennessee before joining the WSB-TV staff in 1998. She was promoted to the lead anchor desk in 2012 after Monica Pearson’s retirement. A prominent and beloved figure in the community, she was known for her volunteer and charitable work, emceeing numerous events. She is survived by her mother, Yvonne, children Shelby and Josh, and stepdaughter, Lauren.

As the news broke Friday morning, Atlantans and fans across the country took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Moore. Here is WSB-TV’s announcement and tribute, lead by her co-anchor Justin Farmer:

Here are what others had to say on social media:

Mayor @KeishaBottoms' statement on the passing of Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/P72mTyINxa — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 29, 2021

Official statement by the @atlcouncil on the passing of @wsbtv anchor Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/wsJp0rUq9C — Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) October 29, 2021

@JovitaMoore you have made it through to a place where you are healed, where your are loved and where you can keep shining a light on your children, your community and all of us who will miss you.#jovitamoore pic.twitter.com/yZ6bgSPpcX — Jorge Estevez (@jesteveztv) October 29, 2021

We love you our friend. This was the announcement we made this morning approx. 9:40 (10/29/2021(https://t.co/A3yThQAj35 — Justin Farmer (@JustinFarmerWSB) October 29, 2021

Rest well our beautiful friend, Jovita. Style, grace, and one hell of an anchor… an even greater mom to her beautiful children. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MKuOf2EJmJ — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 29, 2021

Our beloved @JovitaMoore passed away last night. She was the heart & soul of #Atlanta & in such a short time I learned so much from her on how to be a strong, intelligent, kind & caring anchor. She was beauty, grace, & everything you could want in a human being. 💔💛💙 pic.twitter.com/FG17u5Viv8 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) October 29, 2021

Gutted by the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore. Jovita passed last night with her family by her side.

She was a beautiful soul who loved Ch. 2, her friends and family and always repped the ATL. Please send your love and prayers to her family. Love u Jo 💔 pic.twitter.com/5XnMLGDaGP — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2021

The last conversation @JovitaMoore and I had was about having to wear heels all day. She was a class act. I will miss her😥 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/q7Sl9W4NnB — Veronica HarrellWSB🎙 (@VeronicaHarrell) October 29, 2021

Know that Jovita Moore behind the scenes was every bit as wonderful and impressive as she was on the air, brilliant and beautiful, inside and out. Compassionate.God blessed our newsroom, our city and state, and me with her powerful, grace-filled radiance https://t.co/QMavYza1j7 — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) October 29, 2021

Had the privilege to work alongside @JovitaMoore for 12 years. She was a pro’s pro and a beautiful person inside and out. May her memory be a blessing. #JovitaStrong. @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/TBndwuTUS0 — Mike Petchenik (@Mike_Petchenik) October 29, 2021

Adding my voice to the chorus of those singing the praises of @wsbtv anchor @JovitaMoore whom we lost to brain cancer. Class, confidence, & sense of community service defined her. We are thinking of Jovita’s family today. #RIP pic.twitter.com/oFgs8XEb3X — Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) October 29, 2021

You are a legend, and I’m so glad I got to call you a colleague and a friend, @jovitamoore . May you Rest In Peace, and we know you’ll be watching over your sweet family with God. ❤️🙏❤️🙏 😢 pic.twitter.com/SFModvQffT — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) October 29, 2021

Rest in peace, Jovita Moore. The longtime @wsbtv anchor passed away after her battle with brain cancer. She will be missed. ❤️ https://t.co/AYBcn6NEs9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 29, 2021

The #NABJ Family deeply mourns the loss of legendary @wsbtv news anchor & longtime member @JovitaMoore. Moore battled with brain cancer & inspired many on her journey. Her legacy of kindness, commitment to her craft, and reaching back to help the next generation will live on.🕯️ pic.twitter.com/efArnyxYfu — #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) October 29, 2021

AABJ mourns the passing of @wsbtv anchor Jovita Moore and sends our condolences to her friends, family and co-workers. She will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/P1CeW4OhQH — AABJ (@aabjorg) October 29, 2021

Our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore has passed away, three months after her brain cancer diagnosis. She was a rock here in Atlanta, her style and grace was unmatched. Our heart goes out to the @wsbtv team, her friends and family. May her legacy be a blessing to everyone. pic.twitter.com/6lLvpZWiVe — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) October 29, 2021

The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of Jovita Moore. Atlantans loved getting their news from her and we were proud that she was a fan of our team. This city will miss her beautiful smile and soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/GFn5UioQeu — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jovita Moore. For over 23 years, she graced Atlanta with her poise & presence on-air. Her talent was only outmatched by her strength, humility, kindness & integrity. We send our condolences to her family, friends & co-workers at WSB-TV. pic.twitter.com/Jo0PM0y8GG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 29, 2021

A beloved member of the Atlanta community. Rest In Peace, Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/jxpPRlgxrE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 29, 2021

We are sad to hear about the passing of @wsbtv legend @JovitaMoore – She was and will always be a woman of inspiration to us and the Atlanta community. pic.twitter.com/NzwDoYJ6FH — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) October 29, 2021

Jovita Moore We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment. pic.twitter.com/y8OzKznNaf — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 29, 2021

My deepest condolences to the family of @jovitamoore. She has passed this morning after her battle with brain cancer. I’ll always appreciate our friendship and the support you gave me and my family. We lost a genuine, beautiful soul. God Bless. RIP

😢🕊🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/KQ8nOyyv6E — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) October 29, 2021

Very sad news to learn of Jovita Moore’s passing. Jovita had such a good spirit—beautiful inside and out—and I always enjoyed chatting with her. Sending light to @WSBTV and all who loved her. She will be missed, and may God’s peace and her life lessons abide with her children. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 29, 2021

Sen. @ossoff Statement on Passing of WSB-TV Anchor Jovita Moore pic.twitter.com/NEjC0Pazw1 — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) October 29, 2021

My heart goes out to Jovita’s family. She was a tremendous blessing to metro Atlanta and the world, but her family was most precious to her. Praying for those closest to her, including her beloved @wsbtv community. A well-lived life. #JovitaStrong #JovitaMoore pic.twitter.com/2B03yYmVSp — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 29, 2021

“Love is Dope.” A phenomenal journalist. An exceptional leader. A jewel to her family and community. We will miss you, #JovitaMoore. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/5F8KLsHRdK — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) October 29, 2021

May God bless @jovitamoore as her battle with brain cancer comes to an end. For 20+ years, I have watched Jovita highlight issues impacting Atlantans & I have appreciated every interview that my family and I had with her. Sending love to her family, friends and @wsbtv colleagues. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) October 29, 2021

MARTA grieves the loss of Jovita Moore. Her calm, commanding presence on TV was a welcome part of the day, guiding us through bad times & celebrating with us during the good. Our deepest condolences to her children, mother, colleagues, & all who considered her part of the family. — Jeffrey A. Parker (@CEOMARTA) October 29, 2021

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of @JovitaMoore. Over the past 6 months, she inspired us all with her strength, courage, and grace. (1/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 29, 2021

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my good friend Jovita Moore. Jovita impacted homes across metro-Atlanta for a generation with her special brand of top-notch journalism, wit and dazzling personality. pic.twitter.com/7sVPaRgZ5J — Rep. David Scott (@repdavidscott) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @JovitaMoore. For over two decades, Jovita kept our community informed and engaged as citizens. My thoughts and prayers are with Jovita's mom, children, friends and her @WSBTV family. Atlanta will miss you💖 https://t.co/JEqrzDiuHq — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) October 29, 2021

Today, we mourn the passing of @jovitamoore, who used her voice and platform to highlight important issues impacting Atlantans for more than 20 years. May God bless her family, loved ones, and @wsbtv colleagues in their time of grief. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 29, 2021

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jovita Moore. When I was elected Mayor in 2010, she did my first interview and her level of professionalism and preparation were exemplary. My continued prayers are with her children and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C3FsA9ZqqD — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) October 29, 2021

Absolutely devastated by the passing of @JovitaMoore. She was a beacon of light and love to so many people in our great city and she will be remembered always. It’s so important that we give people their flowers when their alive and she earned hers. Prayers to her family ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CxukgMoYWk — Antonio Brown (@AntonioforATL) October 29, 2021

Jovita Moore was a beacon of light — both on television and in person. She was loved by her family, friends, and colleagues, and her passing leaves us heartbroken. May her memory be a source of comfort, and may we follow the example of someone who made everyone’s day brighter. — Speaker David Ralston (@SpeakerRalston) October 29, 2021

We’re deeply saddened to learn of @JovitaMoore’s passing. Jovita’s passion for this city was unmatched. For over two decades, we watched her uplift & inform our communities with confidence & grace. We send our condolences & heartfelt prayers to her loved ones & @wsbtv family. https://t.co/DQe4BPEpRU — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) October 29, 2021

Just awful news. It is impossible to overstate how devastating losing Jovita Moore is for Atlanta. I worked alongside her on a Junior League project years ago — her impact in ATL goes way beyond they airwaves. https://t.co/bY7jfyWB7Y — Teri Anulewicz (@tanulewicz) October 29, 2021

Jovita Moore has always been a bright light in the Atlanta community and an inspiration to our patients and staff at Children's. From her incredible storytelling inside our halls to her kind spirit, we will miss Jovita and are sending love to her family, friends and @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/jdEub2kWj5 — Children's (@childrensatl) October 29, 2021

We are saddened by the passing of longtime Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore. We send our condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time. #jovitastrong pic.twitter.com/9KH80iWi7k — National Center for Civil and Human Rights (@Ctr4CHR) October 29, 2021

Sending our deepest condolences to @jovitamoore's family and her colleagues at @WSBTV. Jovita loved her community and showed it every chance she could. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/64JzwpYitt — Atlanta Community Food Bank (@ACFB) October 29, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the passing of @JovitaMoore. Ms. Moore served as the emcee of our 2016 Legacy of Excellence Awards and other events with incomparable style and grace. We offer our condolences to her family and to our own community who will miss her ever-present smile. pic.twitter.com/l32Wih3iJU — FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) October 29, 2021

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta family is deeply saddened by the loss of @wsbtv anchor @JovitaMoore who battled brain cancer.💔Just last year, she helped mentor our #YouthoftheYear candidates. Jovita loved Atlanta—our community and especially our youth. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/2d5xPR0l62 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (@BGCMA_Clubs) October 29, 2021

🕊Jovita Moore passed away last night surrounded by family after a seven month battle with brain cancer. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time. You will be dearly missed, friend. pic.twitter.com/4jXa7y7nhf — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) October 29, 2021

WABE joins the Atlanta community in mourning the loss of beloved @wsbtv anchor @JovitaMoore along with her family, friends and newsroom colleagues. May her legacy of service and leadership be ongoing inspiration for all. pic.twitter.com/Jb1ZhcuieI — WABE News (@wabenews) October 29, 2021

Today's Email Is All About One Great Atlanta Person 👑 – https://t.co/r7CBxOxW4p pic.twitter.com/3p5bIkq79r — butter.atl (@butter_atlanta) October 29, 2021

Our kids Shelby and kai grew up together. We would have lunch and would just laugh and laugh. She was my friend and we talked a lot of smack 😂😂 I will miss her . We are all better for her coming to Atlanta! @JovitaMoore pic.twitter.com/vbNRmGjUGS — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) October 29, 2021

Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore passes away from brain cancer https://t.co/6fHKyDzCL9

No words. Just a very sad day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 29, 2021

I literally don’t know an Atlanta without Jovita Moore. This is absolutely devastating, and my heart hurts for her family. She touched the lives of so many every day and her legacy will live on even in death. Rest In Peace Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/AL3dinMNvT — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 29, 2021

Many of us are reeling from this news. Jovita Moore will always be known for her kindness and humility. Rest well, lady. 💔 pic.twitter.com/7dHq8XFS1z — Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) October 29, 2021

My friend @JovitaMoore passed away overnight from brain cancer. She was an incredible journalist but most importantly, she was a great mom and a friend. Love you Jovita. Rest well. #RIP #JovitaMoore pic.twitter.com/6xpjVDG22P — Dave Jordan-TV (@DJNYC1) October 29, 2021

Just like every single person in the metro Atlanta area – I grew up watching Jovita Moore. A true broadcasting legend who had an infinite amount of knowledge and poise. One of the most graceful people I’ve ever met. What a loss. Rest In Peace. Sending love & prayers to her family pic.twitter.com/lsq7VyWzT8 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 29, 2021

I think everyone in Atlanta had some connection with Jovita Moore, whether as a friend, colleague or simply watching her at 6pm each night. Jovita was the same warm, kind, smart and gracious person off-camera as she was on TV. Her passing is a huge loss to all who knew her. https://t.co/D8arKVqhDW — Scott Trubey (@FitzTrubey) October 29, 2021

Absolutely speechless about the passing of Jovita Moore. I didn't know her personally but she's long been an inspiration to me as a young Black woman trying to navigate the journalism industry here. My heart goes out to her family and all of my colleagues who were close to her. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) October 29, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of Jovita Moore. She was a friend of AAJA Atlanta and of all journalists. This is her at the 2018 AAJA Atlanta student workshop. You see that line? She took the time to talk to each student. Thinking about her family and her WSB family. #gapol pic.twitter.com/L8m0RCZ88r — Rahul Bali (@rahulbali) October 29, 2021

Absolutely gutted to hear Jovita Moore has passed. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Cancer effing sucks. pic.twitter.com/TvtZUdzXnb — Tia "Very Calm Sis" Mitchell (@TIAreports) October 29, 2021

I can’t stop crying. I met Jovita when I worked as an AJC breaking news reporter in WSB’s offices, when the two were still owned by the same company and shared resources extensively. She was the consummate and classy professional we knew her to be from our TV screens. pic.twitter.com/aj7RzRVsQi — Rais-AAAAHHH Habersham 🎃 (@newsworthy17) October 29, 2021

For almost my entire life, Jovita Moore has been an anchor – in every sense of the word – for Atlantans trying to understand the world. Sending love to her family and the @wsbtv family today. https://t.co/i22RaRZnDV — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) October 29, 2021

From giving me the BUSINESS when I wasn’t running prompter right to always showing love when I made a career move…thank you @JovitaMoore for being light and an inspiration. Rest peacefully. pic.twitter.com/6YOT2uquDl — @skylerhenry (@SkylerHenry) October 29, 2021

Our Queen is gone and I am so heartbroken. A great journalist who was an even better person. Atlanta mourns today. https://t.co/siGnLxXjtb — SCARErrin Haines 🎃😷🧼🧴💉 (@emarvelous) October 29, 2021

I’m forever grateful for you. I’ll cherish our friendship. I know you’re in a much better place than here; as I sit here & lol at our messages/social media posts, I’m glad to have known you. Until we see each other & have a laugh again, rest in paradise. @JovitaMoore 🥺😢 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6gV5mHGKYy — Brandon Lee Bryant (@mrbrandonbryant) October 29, 2021

I'm heartbroken to learn that Jovita Moore has died after a short battle with brain cancer. She was not only an incredible news anchor, but an endearing mentor, a motivator, a mother, and community friend. I'm sending prayers and love to the Moore and Griffith families. pic.twitter.com/7VZFZAOY1C — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) October 29, 2021

Newsrooms become family and when you have someone as special as Jovita Moore as the anchor, it’s something more. She gave her time so generously to the community, and made us all better. Thanks for everything, Jovita, I’ll miss you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlgvOt3DN3 — Diana Bosch Catanese (@thedameupstairs) October 29, 2021

We lost one of the best. @JovitaMoore was brilliant, and glamorous, but this is how I’ll remember my friend and former co-worker. She was exactly who you saw on TV… and so much more. Damn. Cancer sucks. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OmK3LCNUzp — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) October 29, 2021

Such a sad day for the broadcast industry and for NABJ. You fought a tough fight Jovita Moore. May you Rest In Peace. Remember when I 1st met Jovita in 2012. She paved the way for so many women in the industry who said “I want to be just like her when I grow up.” #JovitaMoore pic.twitter.com/fE9oJ0L2du — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) October 29, 2021

I’m totally heartbroken about the passing of @wsbtv anchor @JovitaMoore. As a teenager, I watched Jovita when she was the weekend anchor at @WMCActionNews5 in Memphis and we were both members of @aabjorg and @NABJ. My thoughts and prayers are with Jovita’s family. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/GgURC1Rsbl — Karvis Jones (@KarvisJones) October 29, 2021

Just devastated to hear about the passing of Jovita Moore. Such a wonderful woman and the epitome of a journalist. An incredible representation of our industry, especially for Black women. I’ll always remember the first time we met at #NABJ. Praying for her family and WSB. pic.twitter.com/EVOhB6QIQ9 — Deanne King (@WFLADeanne) October 29, 2021

You don’t come across too many people in this business who have the accolades, the status, the success but not the ego. Jovita Moore was one of them. She was a light and an inspiration and I am grateful for the advice she gave me in the few times we met. May she rest in power. pic.twitter.com/vl3AnkCm9g — Alex Spearman (@AlexJSpearman) October 29, 2021

Like any child growing up in Metro Atlanta @JovitaMoore was my inspiration. One of the reasons I chose this career. Rest is Power Queen. — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) October 29, 2021

I’ll never forget this exact moment. This was my first ever NABJ (2018) & I remember coming up to @JovitaMoore excited to tell her how I grew up watching her & I shared my dream of being on TV one day. I had no reel, a resume with my only retail job, & a goal to learn & grow 1/3 pic.twitter.com/JNF4jcEZZg — NIA SYMONE 💛💫 (@NiaOnAir) October 29, 2021

Thinking of Atlanta's Jovita Moore and her family today. She will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/KZi9UolhbT — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) October 29, 2021

I grew up watching Jovita Moore anchor on WSB-TV. Grace and beauty personified every time I turned on my TV. She was and will always be the epitome of a great journalist and a part of Atlanta history forever ❤️🕊 — Laura Nwogu (@lauranwogu_) October 29, 2021

Remembering the light that is Jovita Moore 💔💛💖 https://t.co/GaROG7oVcl — Adrienne Annice 🍑🫐 (@LadyA08) October 29, 2021

Anchors like Jovita Moore and Monica Kauffman have a special place in my childhood. From those mornings hoping to see my school scroll across the closing list at the bottom of the screen, to midnight election results, this is really heartbreaking loss. #jovitastrong 💔 — Dariel 🇬🇭 (@Lovelashaee) October 29, 2021