Atlanta’s World Cup schedule is here

More than a dozen teams. Eight matches. One amazing tournament.

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Lamine Yamal of Spain on the soccer field
Lamine Yamal of Spain takes on Cabo Verde on June 15

Photograph by AP Images

This summer, Atlanta hosts five group-stage games, two knockout matches, and a semifinal. Watch top-ranked Spain (and its most famous player, Lamine Yamal) take on rising star Cabo Verde in the opening match. On June 21, Spain will take on Saudi Arabia in a clash of titans. Get ready for a month of excitement!

June 15, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Spain vs. Cabo Verde

June 18, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Czechia vs. South Africa

June 21, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

June 24, 2026 (6 pm ET)
Morocco vs. Haiti

June 27, 2026 (7:30 pm ET)
Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan

July 1, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Round of 32 match

July 7, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Round of 16 match

July 15, 2026 (3 pm ET)
Semifinal match

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