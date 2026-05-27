Atlanta’s World Cup schedule is here

Photograph by AP Images

This summer, Atlanta hosts five group-stage games, two knockout matches, and a semifinal. Watch top-ranked Spain (and its most famous player, Lamine Yamal) take on rising star Cabo Verde in the opening match. On June 21, Spain will take on Saudi Arabia in a clash of titans. Get ready for a month of excitement!

June 15, 2026 (12 pm ET)

Spain vs. Cabo Verde June 18, 2026 (12 pm ET)

Czechia vs. South Africa June 21, 2026 (12 pm ET)

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia June 24, 2026 (6 pm ET)

Morocco vs. Haiti June 27, 2026 (7:30 pm ET)

Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan July 1, 2026 (12 pm ET)

Round of 32 match July 7, 2026 (12 pm ET)

Round of 16 match July 15, 2026 (3 pm ET)

Semifinal match