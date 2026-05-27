Atlanta’s World Cup schedule is here

This summer, Atlanta hosts five group-stage games, two knockout matches, and a semifinal. Watch top-ranked Spain (and its most famous player, Lamine Yamal) take on rising star Cabo Verde in the opening match. On June 21, Spain will take on Saudi Arabia in a clash of titans. Get ready for a month of excitement!
June 15, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Spain vs. Cabo Verde
June 18, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Czechia vs. South Africa
June 21, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
June 24, 2026 (6 pm ET)
Morocco vs. Haiti
June 27, 2026 (7:30 pm ET)
Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan
July 1, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Round of 32 match
July 7, 2026 (12 pm ET)
Round of 16 match
July 15, 2026 (3 pm ET)
Semifinal match
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