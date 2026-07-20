5 championship events keeping Atlanta in the sports spotlight after the World Cup

See y'all back real soon!

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After the FIFA World Cup 2026™ excitement fades in Atlanta, a stellar slate of new sports events will come into focus. Here are some highlights.

annual PGA tour

Courtesy of PGA Tour

PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club
See the world’s best compete on Atlanta’s oldest golf course.
Held annually, August 2026

a football player lays amongst confetti, celebrating a win

Courtesy of AP Images

Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Enjoy the intense competition of the postseason HBCU Football National Championship.
December 2026

Players celebrating a win at theChick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Courtesy of AP Images

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Take in the excitement of a high-stakes College Football Playoff game.
Held annually, January 2027

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Courtesy of Atlanta Host Committee

Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Celebrate as the stadium hosts football’s biggest game for the second time.
February 2028

a basket ball player in orange makes the ball go in the hoop as the opposing team in white watches

Courtesy of Atlanta Host Committee

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four
Witness history as the city hosts the Final Four for the fifth time.
April 2031

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