5 championship events keeping Atlanta in the sports spotlight after the World Cup

After the FIFA World Cup 2026™ excitement fades in Atlanta, a stellar slate of new sports events will come into focus. Here are some highlights.
PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club
See the world’s best compete on Atlanta’s oldest golf course.
Held annually, August 2026
Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Enjoy the intense competition of the postseason HBCU Football National Championship.
December 2026
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Take in the excitement of a high-stakes College Football Playoff game.
Held annually, January 2027
Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Celebrate as the stadium hosts football’s biggest game for the second time.
February 2028
NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four
Witness history as the city hosts the Final Four for the fifth time.
April 2031