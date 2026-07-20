5 championship events keeping Atlanta in the sports spotlight after the World Cup

After the FIFA World Cup 2026™ excitement fades in Atlanta, a stellar slate of new sports events will come into focus. Here are some highlights.

Courtesy of PGA Tour

PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club

See the world’s best compete on Atlanta’s oldest golf course.

Held annually, August 2026

Courtesy of AP Images

Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Enjoy the intense competition of the postseason HBCU Football National Championship.

December 2026

Courtesy of AP Images

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Take in the excitement of a high-stakes College Football Playoff game.

Held annually, January 2027

Courtesy of Atlanta Host Committee

Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Celebrate as the stadium hosts football’s biggest game for the second time.

February 2028

Courtesy of Atlanta Host Committee

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four

Witness history as the city hosts the Final Four for the fifth time.

April 2031

