Do you love your neighborhood? Tell us why

Photograph by Martha Williams

Do you love where you live? Whether you live intown or OTP, we want to hear what you love about your home, your neighborhood, and what you’re doing to make it even better. Have you made any home improvements, from adding an office to planting a garden? Have you started an outdoor happy hour with your neighbors? Have you teamed up with neighbors to serve your community or those in need? Perhaps you’ve started taking regular walks or visiting nearby parks? Share with us the ways you’ve found to get the most out of where you live. Your answers may be published in a future issue of Atlanta magazine.