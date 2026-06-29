Experience the cultures behind the World Cup without leaving Atlanta

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Cabo Verde



The tiny West African island nation has approximately the same population as the City of Atlanta (about 520,000) and qualified for its first World Cup this year. In anticipation of seeing Cabo Verde compete on a global stage, the small diaspora community here in Atlanta has built a series of events to show off its national pride.

“Nobody knows what Cabo Verde is, so this feels like the moment to share our culture,” says Grove Park resident Tricia Cardoso, whose mother came to the United States from Cabo Verde in the 1990s. With the help of cousins and her two sisters, she has outfitted her backyard patio to host public events every third Saturday, complete with a full bar, a grilling station, and live music. They often serve cachupa, a traditional slow-cooked stew. “We are a people who enjoy ourselves, so we wanted to host to share our meals, our music, our dance.” she says.

Cardoso plans to throw a World Cup tailgate before Cabo Verde’s group-stage game against Spain June 15. Purchase tickets on the Cape Verdeans of Atlanta Facebook page.

Spain

World Cup favorite Spain plays two group-stage matches in Atlanta, on June 15 against Cabo Verde and June 21 against Saudi Arabia. The Spanish culture is already alive and well at Spanish restaurants across the metro, and they are prepared to host guests this summer.

Barcelona Wine Bar in Inman Park has World Cup–dedicated happy hours, and Midtown’s Sebastián Pintxos Bar and Old Fourth Ward’s Buena Vida Tapas Bar both host watch parties for Spain’s matches. The Buckhead location of Eclipse di Luna has added outdoor TVs and partnered with Telemundo to bring live bands alongside watch parties.

Haiti

This is Haiti’s first time in the World Cup since 1974, and the island nation’s arrival coincides with many Caribbean and African diaspora festivals in Atlanta.

Haiti plays Morocco in Atlanta June 24; three days later, join more than 10,000 guests at Clayton County International Park for the Caribbean Association of Georgia’s Caribbean Cultural Festival. The event is free and open to the public and features Haitian music, dancing, and food—such as griot (fried pork) served with pikliz (spicy pickled slaw).

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, which plays in Atlanta June 27 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is the only nation that chose Atlanta for its World Cup home base. The Central Asian team will train at Atlanta United’s Children’s Healthcare training ground in Marietta, with select training sessions likely open to the public.

In Alpharetta, an outpost of one of the most lauded Central Asian restaurants in the country is Laghman Express. Its Brooklyn location routinely earns honors from The New York Times, and its Alpharetta location offers the same authentic Uzbek fare. The restaurant hosts watch parties on its patio for the Uzbekistan match in Atlanta.

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.