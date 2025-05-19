Eclipse di Luna will bring Spanish tapas, live music, and good vibes to the BeltLine

Photo by Daniela Flores of Resto Experience Replication can be tough. When a restaurateur tries to bring the vibe of a successful spot to a different location, sometimes the charm is lost along the way. Eclipse di Luna, an eclectic tapas restaurant on Miami Circle in Buckhead, launched in 1996 with upside-down chairs and musical instruments suspended from the ceiling. Rather than try to recreate the exact brand of funkiness patrons have grown to love, owner Eric Kline prefers to let the setting and clientele dictate the decor of newer locations. That’s why when he opens Eclipse di Luna along the BeltLine in August, diners will be met with warm woods and metals, rather than bright colors.

“Each Eclipse is unique. Alpharetta is more modern and bougie. Buckhead is playful, whimsical, and artsy. This one will be moodier with natural earth tones,” Kline explains. “It’s more authentic—like you’re walking on the streets of Barcelona or Madrid and stumble into a family-owned tapas restaurant.”

Photo by Daniela Flores of Resto Experience Located in the former Nina & Rafi space, the new Eclipse is expected to wrap up construction in July and open just a couple of weeks later. Most of the original interior is being stripped and replaced, including lighting, fixtures, and furniture. Expect amber lighting and custom artwork by Atlantan JC Pino. Inside, there will be a bar, small stage, and seating for 100. On the patio, look for flowers anointing a wall made from 1920s bricks.

“We’re all about community. I think we’re a perfect fit for this market,” Kline says.

Known for its live music, Spanish and Mediterranean small plates, and festive environment, Eclipse di Luna will offer 15 core items—like gambas al ajillo (shrimp in white wine), Spanish-style ribs, patatas bravas, octopus, and pan Catalan—with another 10 items rotating seasonally. The chef has yet to be announced but will have flexibility to bring local inspiration to the table.

Photo by Daniela Flores of Resto Experience Expect a solid drink list with sangria, caipirinhas, mojitos, local beers, Spanish wines, and Spanish-style gin and tonics with Mahón gin. Two drink specials rotate each day. “We’re a value-driven concept,” says Kline. “It’s not going to break your bank to come to Eclipse di Luna and have a good time.”

As with the other locations, live entertainment will be a core part of the experience, with salsa, meringue, and/or flamenco guitarists performing nightly and at brunch. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations will also available. The restaurant will open seven nights a week, with brunch on Fridays and Saturdays.

Photo by Daniela Flores of Resto Experience Kline, who runs the business with his longtime managing partner Joni Etmekjian, says culture and hospitality come first. “I meet every individual who’s going to work for the company,” he says. “People are coming to us to have a good time—and our team treats them with genuine hospitality.”

For this location, Kline also partnered with Damian Otero of Rreal Tacos, who joined as a financial backer. “He reminded me a lot of myself when I was his age,” Kline says.