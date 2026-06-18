First World Cup? Here are 4 traditions you should know

As soccer lovers from around the globe descend upon Atlanta, they bring with them a fan culture that’s second to none. If you want to join in on the fun but don’t know your tifo from your ultra, here’s an introduction.

Dress for Success

Scarves emblazoned with team names have been a part of soccer culture for well over a century, and face paint is nearly ubiquitous in the stands. But fans also plan their look according to who’s hosting the FIFA World Cup™: When it was held in Qatar in 2022, many wore flag-patterned thobes (tunics) and ghutras (headscarves); during 2010’s World Cup in South Africa, vibrantly painted miner helmets known as makarapas reigned. During this year’s tournament, look for retro-inspired jerseys in shades of red, white, and blue.

All Together Now!

Each soccer team has its chants and songs, a tradition that dates to late 19th-century England, when spectators gathered on terraces to watch soccer matches and wound up singing organized songs. Today, listen for Japan’s Spanish-language mashup, “Nippon Ole,” Iceland’s stadium-shaking, synchronized “Viking Thunder Clap,” and “I Believe That We Will Win!”—the signature battle cry of the American Outlaws, an organization supporting U.S. national soccer teams.

Hail to the Tifo

Derived from the Italian word for “typhoid,” tifos (pronounced “tee-foes”) are indeed contagious. These coordinated expressions of team support include choreos (a sea of colored tiles held up to make a picture), murals, and flags. Not only do they boost player morale, they also show the world how passionate fans are about their teams.

(National) Pride and Joy

When fans watch their teams compete on the world stage, they show their pride in different ways: Brazil goes full-on carnival in the stands, while Argentina belts out songs for hours, including before and after games. Japan is known for its theatrical fan performances (known as ultras) and for its post-game ritual of cleaning the stands after matchups—regardless of who won.