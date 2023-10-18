How Spelman and Morehouse welcomed the class of 2027

New Student Orientation at Spelman and Morehouse was a bittersweet rite of passage for the class of 2027 and their parents

Graves Hall is a freshman dormitory and the oldest building at Morehouse College.

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Katina Vinson kisses her son Eric Vinson as he prepares to attend the SpelHouse Convocation.

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Students welcome new arrivals and their families into Sisters Chapel.

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Families and freshmen moving into Dorothy Shepard Manley Hall

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Parents reciting the ceremonial litany with their daughters during Orientation Closing Ceremonies

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Parents get emotional during the Closing Ceremonies.

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Atlanta Metropolitan African Dancers and Drummers at Spelman’s Sisters Chapel

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Incoming Morehouse (dark suits) and Spelman (white dresses) students entering the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel for the SpelHouse Convocation

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

An Orientation leader adjusts his Morehouse brother’s tie.

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Incoming men of Morehouse lined up in dark suits for the SpelHouse Convocation

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Morehouse’s Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel Gospel Choir led by Rev. Kimberly Brown, director of Chapel Arts

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

