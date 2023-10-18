How Spelman and Morehouse welcomed the class of 2027

Graves Hall is a freshman dormitory and the oldest building at Morehouse College.
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Katina Vinson kisses her son Eric Vinson as he prepares to attend the SpelHouse Convocation.
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Students welcome new arrivals and their families into Sisters Chapel.
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Families and freshmen moving into Dorothy Shepard Manley Hall
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Parents reciting the ceremonial litany with their daughters during Orientation Closing Ceremonies
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Parents get emotional during the Closing Ceremonies.
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Atlanta Metropolitan African Dancers and Drummers at Spelman’s Sisters Chapel
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Incoming Morehouse (dark suits) and Spelman (white dresses) students entering the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel for the SpelHouse Convocation
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
An Orientation leader adjusts his Morehouse brother’s tie.
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Incoming men of Morehouse lined up in dark suits for the SpelHouse Convocation
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
Morehouse’s Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel Gospel Choir led by Rev. Kimberly Brown, director of Chapel Arts
Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon
This article appears in our October 2023 issue.