How to navigate Atlanta’s thriving startup ecosystem

Photograph courtesy of the Farm

There wasn’t a need for a resource guide when Adam Harrell became an entrepreneur 17 years ago, he says: “There just wasn’t much available.” But as the scene has grown, so has the need for help navigating it. Today, Harrell serves on the board of Startup Atlanta, a nonprofit that creates an annual “ecosystem guide” to help entrepreneurs find what they’re looking for, from funding to mentorship.

Visit guide.startupatlanta.com for more on these organizations (and 300+ others).

ATDC

Georgia’s longest running startup incubator

Features:

• Events

• Workspace

• Education and training

• Early-stage support

• Good for startups a bit further along

• Good for tech startups

Atlanta Tech Village

The fourth-largest startup hub in the U.S. with membership events and programs

Features:

• Events

• Workspace

• Networking

• Early-stage support

• Good for tech startups

• Good for startups a bit further along

Atlanta Technology Angels

Accredited angel investor group focused on early-stage companies throughout the Southeast

Features:

• Funding

• Events

• Early-stage support

• Good for tech startups

Center for Civic Innovation

Focuses on entrepreneurs working on social and economic inequality

Features:

• Funding

• Events

• Education and training

• Good for doing good

Collab Capital

Invests in Black founders who value profitability and ownership

Features:

• Funding

• Good for tech startups

• Good for minority-led ventures

Comcast NBC Universal – The Farm

Runs two programs, including one specifically focused on sportstech

Features:

• Funding

• Education and training

• Workspace

• Early-stage support

• Good for tech startups

Invest Atlanta

The City of Atlanta’s official economic-development agency, offers loans and grants to small businesses

Features:

• Funding

• Education and training

• Early-stage support

• Good for startups a bit further along

Fearless Fund

Invests in businesses led by women of color

Features:

• Funding

• Good for minority-led ventures

• Good for women-led ventures

• Good for tech startups

Goodie Nation

Programs include the Intentionally Good accelerator and the Black Founders Fund

Features:

• Funding

• Education and training

• Early-stage support

• Good for startups a bit further along

• Good for minority-led ventures

Hypepotamus

Events and news about the local startup scene

Features:

• Early-stage support

• Good for startups a bit further along

• Good for staying engaged

Launchpad2X

CEO training and development program for women founders and entrepreneurs

Features:

• Funding

• Events

• Education and training

• Early-stage support

• Good for women-led ventures

RICE

Offers education, networking, and capital resources to Black founders

Features:

• Networking

• Events

• Education and training

• Workspace

• Early-stage support

• Good for minority-led ventures

Start:ME Accelerator

Focuses on small businesses located in Clarkston, East Lake, and Southside Atlanta

Features:

• Education and training

• Funding

• Early-stage support

Techstars Atlanta

Runs three programs, including ones geared toward women-led companies and social impact

Features:

• Education and training

• Funding

• Early-stage support

• Good for tech startups

• Good for startups a bit further along

The Gathering Spot

Members-only community of entrepreneurs and creatives

Features:

• Networking

• Workspace

• Events

The Lola

Women-only coworking space and events

Features:

• Networking

• Workspace

• Events

• Good for women-led ventures

Venture Atlanta

The South’s largest venture-capital conference

Features:

• Funding

• Events

• Good for tech startups

• Good for startups a bit further along

• Good for women-led ventures

Vertical 404

Invests in Black, Latinx, and women founders in work, health, finance, and media

Features:

• Funding

• Good for tech startups

• Good for women-led ventures

• Good for minority-led ventures

Read More: This article is part of our January 2022 cover story, Entrepreneurship is changing. So are Atlanta’s entrepreneurs.

This article appears in our January 2022 issue.