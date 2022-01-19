How to navigate Atlanta’s thriving startup ecosystem

There wasn’t a need for a resource guide when Adam Harrell became an entrepreneur 17 years ago, he says: “There just wasn’t much available.” But as the scene has grown, so has the need for help navigating it. Today, Harrell serves on the board of Startup Atlanta, a nonprofit that creates an annual “ecosystem guide” to help entrepreneurs find what they’re looking for, from funding to mentorship.
Visit guide.startupatlanta.com for more on these organizations (and 300+ others).
ATDC
Georgia’s longest running startup incubator
Features:
• Events
• Workspace
• Education and training
• Early-stage support
• Good for startups a bit further along
• Good for tech startups
Atlanta Tech Village
The fourth-largest startup hub in the U.S. with membership events and programs
Features:
• Events
• Workspace
• Networking
• Early-stage support
• Good for tech startups
• Good for startups a bit further along
Atlanta Technology Angels
Accredited angel investor group focused on early-stage companies throughout the Southeast
Features:
• Funding
• Events
• Early-stage support
• Good for tech startups
Center for Civic Innovation
Focuses on entrepreneurs working on social and economic inequality
Features:
• Funding
• Events
• Education and training
• Good for doing good
Collab Capital
Invests in Black founders who value profitability and ownership
Features:
• Funding
• Good for tech startups
• Good for minority-led ventures
Comcast NBC Universal – The Farm
Runs two programs, including one specifically focused on sportstech
Features:
• Funding
• Education and training
• Workspace
• Early-stage support
• Good for tech startups
Invest Atlanta
The City of Atlanta’s official economic-development agency, offers loans and grants to small businesses
Features:
• Funding
• Education and training
• Early-stage support
• Good for startups a bit further along
Fearless Fund
Invests in businesses led by women of color
Features:
• Funding
• Good for minority-led ventures
• Good for women-led ventures
• Good for tech startups
Goodie Nation
Programs include the Intentionally Good accelerator and the Black Founders Fund
Features:
• Funding
• Education and training
• Early-stage support
• Good for startups a bit further along
• Good for minority-led ventures
Hypepotamus
Events and news about the local startup scene
Features:
• Early-stage support
• Good for startups a bit further along
• Good for staying engaged
Launchpad2X
CEO training and development program for women founders and entrepreneurs
Features:
• Funding
• Events
• Education and training
• Early-stage support
• Good for women-led ventures
RICE
Offers education, networking, and capital resources to Black founders
Features:
• Networking
• Events
• Education and training
• Workspace
• Early-stage support
• Good for minority-led ventures
Start:ME Accelerator
Focuses on small businesses located in Clarkston, East Lake, and Southside Atlanta
Features:
• Education and training
• Funding
• Early-stage support
Techstars Atlanta
Runs three programs, including ones geared toward women-led companies and social impact
Features:
• Education and training
• Funding
• Early-stage support
• Good for tech startups
• Good for startups a bit further along
The Gathering Spot
Members-only community of entrepreneurs and creatives
Features:
• Networking
• Workspace
• Events
The Lola
Women-only coworking space and events
Features:
• Networking
• Workspace
• Events
• Good for women-led ventures
Venture Atlanta
The South’s largest venture-capital conference
Features:
• Funding
• Events
• Good for tech startups
• Good for startups a bit further along
• Good for women-led ventures
Vertical 404
Invests in Black, Latinx, and women founders in work, health, finance, and media
Features:
• Funding
• Good for tech startups
• Good for women-led ventures
• Good for minority-led ventures
Read More: This article is part of our January 2022 cover story, Entrepreneurship is changing. So are Atlanta’s entrepreneurs.
This article appears in our January 2022 issue.