JaDen “Mars” Terrell: My identity is not a limitation but a source of strength

This essay is part of a series—we asked 17 Atlantans to tell us how the Civil Rights Act of 1964 has impacted their lives in honor of its 60th anniversary. Read all of the essays here.

When I was younger, the world seemed so small. I only knew about my life and the lives of the friends around me. This was until the day my parents took me to the Future of the People parade. It was a vibrant burst of colors, rhythms, and proud voices echoing through the streets. Confusion turned into wonder as I watched the procession pass by, each float adorned with symbols of resilience and strength. It was a celebration of people of color. In that moment, my small corner of the world expanded, and the lesson of equality and empowerment took root in my young heart, shaping my understanding of diversity and the power of community.

The civil rights movement instilled within me a profound sense of empowerment, igniting a flame of courage and conviction within my soul. Through the struggles and sacrifices of courageous individuals, barriers were shattered, and doors of opportunity swung open. Growing up in the aftermath of this movement, I understood that my identity was not a limitation but a source of strength. The movement’s legacy of fighting for equality and justice empowered me to embrace my true self, to express my beliefs, and to stand tall in the face of adversity. It taught me that by standing up for justice and equality, I could contribute to a future where every person is treated with dignity and respect.

Activism is the embodiment of empathy transformed into action. It’s not merely raising awareness or speaking out against injustice; it’s a commitment to actively challenging the status quo and striving for positive change. It’s about amplifying the voices of those who are marginalized and working tirelessly to dismantle systems of oppression—even when it’s difficult or unpopular.

The future of my activism involves not only advocating for the creation and preservation of green spaces, but also ensuring that they are equitably distributed in communities that historically have not been accessible for people of color. It means collaborating with local governments, community organizations, and conservation associations to implement policies that prioritize environmental justice and address the disproportionate impacts of environmental degradation on communities of color. Ultimately, the future of my activism is about fostering a deep sense of belonging and empowerment among people of color in natural environments—nurturing a collective bond with the earth and each other that transcends boundaries and fosters resilience.

JaDen “Mars” Terrell is a senior at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro and the Clayton County organizer for the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition.

This article appears in our June 2024 issue.