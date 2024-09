Photograph by Perry Julien

Canadian singer-songwriter and eight-time Grammy nominee Avril Lavigne brought her Greatest Hits tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Tuesday night. Lavigne first rose to fame at just 16 years old with her debut pop-punk album, Let Go, in 2002, which was certified seven-times platinum in the U.S. Since then, she’s continued to release hits including “Girlfriend,” “What the Hell,” and “Hello Kitty.” Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

