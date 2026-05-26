A new Tuscan restaurant is set to open this summer in Alpharetta

Courtesy of Fiorenza Italian

Fiorenza, a new family-owned Italian restaurant is taking root in Alpharetta. At the center is Jessi Qilafi, who grew up in Florence, began working in restaurants at age 14, and absorbed the rhythms of Italian hospitality firsthand.

“In Florence, dining is more than just food. It’s about tradition, family, and creating memories,” he says.

After gaining experience at Forza Storico, Storico Vino, and Storico Fresco, as well as Cooks & Soldiers, Qilafi decided to go out on his own. He plans to open Fiorenza in mid-June, just after his 30th birthday. Here, Qilafi aims to mirror the pacing and ease of a neighborhood Florentine restaurant rather than a tightly turned dining room.

In the kitchen, executive chef Eugene Thompson brings his own depth of experience. Most recently at Zakia, Thompson spent nearly two decades leading kitchens across Atlanta. His menu follows the structure of a classic Italian meal—antipasti through dolci—anchored by house-made pastas and Tuscan specialties. Expect dishes like pappardelle ragù, Qilafi’s childhood favorite, along with lasagna and spaghetti with shrimp and lobster, inspired by coastal Tuscany. Pastas are served as full entrees, not sides or half-portions, in line with Italian norms.

Courtesy of Fiorenza Italian

The menu leans into shareable starters and classic preparations: charcuterie boards, thinly sliced Tuscan-style carpaccio, and meatballs made with pork, beef, and veal. Heartier mains include a 32-ounce bistecca alla Fiorentina meant for two, veal or chicken parmesan, veal involtini, and grilled branzino, along with simply seasoned sides like roasted potatoes and grilled broccolini. Ingredients are a key throughline, with imported Italian cheeses and flours used throughout. Desserts stay close to tradition, too, with tiramisu Qilafi describes as light and airy, “like eating a cloud,” plus Italian cheesecake and gelato. A straightforward kids menu features o margherita focaccia pizza, spaghetti with meatballs, and buttered noodles—skipping the usual chicken tenders and fries in favor of more traditional fare.

Behind the bar, beverage director Jesus Ramirez (formerly of Palo Santo, Cooks & Soldiers, and Storico Fresco) favors Italian items, with roughly 90 to 95 percent of wines sourced from across the country’s regions, from Chianti to Brunello. There will be about 20 options available by the glass, and 30 others by the bottle. Cocktails pull from classic Italian canon, particularly the negroni, which originated in Florence. There will be three or four variations of it, such as one with tomato, basil, and gin. Other seasonal drinks include an Aperol sour with rosemary syrup and a lavender Italian 75.

Inside, Fiorenza adopts an upscale Italian aesthetic, with a U-shaped bar framed by arches and inspired by Florentine architecture. There is a wine wall, plus custom paintings depicting scenes from Florence, Siena, and Tuscany. The 95-seat dining room flows into a 30-seat open-air patio, offering space for both everyday dinners and larger gatherings.