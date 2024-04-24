Photos: Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

Singer and guitarist Ben Gibbard brought his two musical projects, Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service, to Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Tuesday evening. Each band was celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective iconic albums, Transatlanticism for Death Cab and Give Up, the Postal Service’s only album. Death Cab played first, dressed in all black to perform Transatlanticism in its entity, and after a 15 minute break, the Postal Service came out dressed in all white, with keyboardist and vocalist Jenny Lewis joining the crew to perform Give Up in full. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

