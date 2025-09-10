Photos: Garbage performs at the Eastern

Photograph by Perry Julien

A sold-out crowd at the Eastern welcomed Garbage on their 2025 tour on Monday night. Garbage has carved out a legacy by blending rock, electronica, and pop into a sound that’s both darkly cinematic and defiantly catchy. At the Eastern, frontwoman Shirley Manson—still as magnetic and uncompromising as when the band first broke through in the ’90s—commanded the stage with her mix of grit and glamour. Three decades on, Garbage continues to prove why their music resonate. Opening for Garbage was Starcrawler, a Los Angeles band formed in 2015 and fronted by Arrow de Wilde. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien