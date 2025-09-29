Photos: Goose performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Goose has quickly become one of the most dynamic acts in the jam-band scene, blending intricate improvisation with indie-rock sensibilities. The Connecticut quintet performed a high-energy set to a packed Ameris Bank Amphitheatre crowd on Friday night, showcasing both their technical precision and free-flowing creativity. They kicked off their 15-song set with a surprise cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.
