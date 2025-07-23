Photos: Men at Work and Toto perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

Iconic ’80s bands Men at Work and Toto played to a packed crowd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Tuesday evening with a night of classic rock nostalgia. Colin Hay, the sole original member of Men at Work, performed timeless hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now” with his distinctive voice and dry wit. Toto, led by founding member Steve Lukather, brought their signature musicianship and energy to a hit-packed set that included “Africa,” “Rosanna,” and more. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

