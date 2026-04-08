Photos: Oxis, Cannons, and Bob Moses perform at the Coca-Cola Roxy

Photograph by Perry Julien

The Afterglow Tour brought together Oxis, Cannons, and Bob Moses—three acts that each represent a different corner of the electronic music world—to a packed Coca-Cola Roxy Monday night. Oxis opened the night and immediately set a strong tone, blending elements of ambient and downtempo electronic music with a style that feels both modern and introspective. Cannons followed with their recognizable mix of indie pop and electronic influences. Fronted by Michelle Joy, the band has carved out a unique space with their smooth, synth-driven sound and laid-back groove, drawing from both classic dream pop and modern electronic production. Closing the night, Bob Moses brought their signature blend of electronic and indie rock to the stage. Known for combining live instrumentation with deep house influences, the duo has built a reputation for creating music that works just as well live as it does on a late-night playlist. Together, the lineup highlighted how diverse electronic music has become. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien