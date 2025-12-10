Photos: Portugal. The Man performs at the Eastern

Photograph by Perry Julien

Portugal. The Man played to a packed crowd at the Eastern on Tuesday evening, touring to support their most recent album, Shish. The band formed in 2004 in Alaska has built a genre-blending career that spans psychedelic rock, indie, electronic, and pop, earning global recognition with their Grammy-winning hit “Feel It Still.” Their high-energy, immersive live performance at the Eastern included songs from the new album, opening with “Denali,” and their greatest hits over the 22-song set. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.