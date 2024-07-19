Photos: Styx and Foreigner perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

The 70s and 80s legends played Alpharetta on July 17

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx and Foreigner brought their Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour to a sold-out crowd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Wednesday evening. Both bands were formed in the 1970s. Foreigner remains one of the best-selling bands of all time with worldwide record sales topping over 80 million. Styx, led by frontman Tommy Shaw, played a 13-song set including their hits “The Grand Illusion,” “Lady,” and “Renegade.” Opening the concert was John Waite, who now tours as a solo artist and was previously the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

John Waite

Photograph by Perry Julien

Foreigner

Photograph by Perry Julien

Foreigner

Photograph by Perry Julien

Foreigner

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

Styx

Photograph by Perry Julien

