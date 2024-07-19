Photos: Styx and Foreigner perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Styx and Foreigner brought their Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour to a sold-out crowd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Wednesday evening. Both bands were formed in the 1970s. Foreigner remains one of the best-selling bands of all time with worldwide record sales topping over 80 million. Styx, led by frontman Tommy Shaw, played a 13-song set including their hits “The Grand Illusion,” “Lady,” and “Renegade.” Opening the concert was John Waite, who now tours as a solo artist and was previously the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.
