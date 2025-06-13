Photos: Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels perform at State Farm Arena

Photograph by Perry Julien

Wu-Tang Clan’s final tour “The Final Chamber” brought its powerful celebration of hip-hop to Atlanta on Wednesday evening with a set spanning 40 songs and three decades of the group’s groundbreaking music. Young Dirty Bastard performed alongside Wu-Tang, channeling the spirit and legacy of his father Ol’ Dirty Bastard, one of the founding members of the band. Opening for Wu-Tang Clan was Run the Jewels with Atlanta’s own Killer Mike delivering hometown energy alongside El-P. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien