Saying goodbye to your pet is never easy. These Atlanta end-of-life pet-care providers can help.

Photograph by John Moore/Getty Images

A veterinarian for 30 years, Alicia Darden, DVM, provides at-home pet euthanasia, helping Atlantans say goodbye to their loyal companions in comfort. “I help pets transition to passing in a humane way,” she explains. “It allows people to grieve privately, and other members of the household can have closure.”

On the clock 12 hours a day, seven days a week, Darden strives to make herself available when clients need her. “It’s tough saying goodbye, but you are doing this for your pet, ending their suffering,” she says. “It’s hard. Sometimes I’m crying along with the family.”

When Darden arrives at a client’s home, she weighs the pet. When everyone is ready, she injects a sedative that functions like a general anesthetic. After five or 10 minutes, the animal is asleep, at which time she administers the final injection. Then she steps out to give the client space.

“I do it wherever the owner wants: in the yard, in their bed. It’s usually in the pet’s favorite spot,” she says. “Some people light candles and play special music. Sometimes they hold their pet in their arms on the couch. They can have their other pets around. It’s however they want to say goodbye.”

At-home, end-of-life pet-care providers

Peaceful Passings

Clay Allen, DVM

(404) 504-8828

peacefulpassings.net

Pet Loss at Home

Alicia Darden, DVM

(877) 219-4811

petlossathome.com

Sweet Dreams

Amy Crowder, DVM

(770) 501-7164

sweetdreamsgeorgia.com

Transitions Home Euthanasia

M.G. McReynolds, DVM

(678) 471-1001

transitionshomeeuthanasia.com

This article appears in our June 2025 issue.

