Southern Fried Queer Pride lights up Little Five Points from June 22 to June 28

Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, dance the night away, or witness the crowning of the new Mx. Peach Pit, Southern Fried Queer Pride offers a little something for everyone in seven distinct days of celebration in Little Five Points.

Founding member and executive director Taylor Alxndr says the “Southern Fried” part of the organization’s name highlights the pride of not just being queer, but being a queer southerner. She also says there is a misconception that being queer in the South means a constant battle against homophobia and transphobia.

“We are fighting that narrative,” Alxndr says. “We wanted that ‘Southern fry’ tie-in to Southern food and culture. We wanted to be as Southern as possible.”

Alxndr will be hosting Sweet Tea, and fellow drag queen Koochie Koochie Ku says they’ve been involved with the queer variety show since its inception over ten years ago. Ku says the festival developed out of frustration with how many pride events refused to acknowledge the resounding influence of Black people on gay and trans rights.

“It’s a toxic duality,” Ku says. “We’re so integral to the queer movement, yet we don’t get the representation.”

Atlanta Pride takes place in October, a decision made in 2009 to avoid the heat and coincide with National Coming Out Day, but Alxndr says June, as Pride Month, deserves love too. “It’s interesting having Prides in different parts of the year,” Alxndr says, “but I feel like people want to have a united sense of celebrating during Pride Month.”

Festivities include dances, bingo, and the Peach Pit Pageant, culminating in a queer movie night to close out Pride Month. “Since we are the last week of [Pride Month], we catch that last hurrah,” Alxndr says. “People really go hard.”

Drag performer and Peach Pit Pageant host Yutoya Avazé Leon says SFQP especially features transgender individuals in the queer community. “Not just from the open mics and dance parties, but making them feel loved and appreciated and not so much a token,” Leon says. “There is no pride without transgender people.”

Alxndr says accessibility is a priority for SFQP. Late-night events note whether or not strobe lights will be used, and most indoor events are mask-mandated. Many events are all-ages, but the late-night parties are adults only.

As a grassroots organization, Alxndr says bringing in local talent is fundamental to the festival. Many DJs, drag queens, and workshop leaders are Atlanta-based. Daytime SFQP events are free, but donations are encouraged with reservations.

Event Breakdown

Monday, June 22

What: Seeds of Resistance: An Opening Gallery Show

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 7 Stages

A bona fide Southern-fried showcase of art from artists hailing from all over the South. The gallery focuses on Southern change and growth, aligning with the year’s theme of resistance against oppression.

Tuesday, June 23

What: TRANSISTANCE! A Trans Cabaret & Open Mic

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: 7 Stages

This trans-focused event highlights queer performances, art, and song.

Wednesday, June 24

What: SPAGHETTI DINNER & BINGO: A Queer Intergenerational Kiki

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Little 5 Points Community Center

Don’t be fooled by the name—this isn’t your typical pasta supper. Southern Fried’s spaghetti dinner is an opportunity for many generations of queer people to get together, where they otherwise may not. What better way to celebrate intergenerational communication than by beating your lesbian aunt in Bingo?

What: BIG BOOTY BASH: A Dance Party

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Aisle 5

This 18-plus event invites you to dance the night away with a variety of DJs, emphasizing women and femmes in the queer community.

Thursday, June 25

What: The 2026 Peach Pit Pageant: A Drag Competition

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: 7 Stages

Two-time winner and certified Peach Pit Pageant All-Star Yutoya Avazé Leon hosts the 12th annual drag queen battle. Come watch Atlanta’s premier queens duke it out for the grand trophy.

Friday, June 26

What: HAWT SAUCE! A Queer Dance Party

When: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Aisle 5

SFQP brings the heat to Hawtlanta, encouraging queer folk to dance well into the night at this late-ending festival event.

All Weekend, June 27-28

What: QUEER THREADS! A Pop-Up Thrift Shop

When: 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: 7 Stages

Pop in to the pop-up thrift for discounted attire that supports SFQP. And if that isn’t thrifty enough for you, take your chances stuffing a $10 grab bag.

What: SFQP 2026 Festival Artist Market

When: 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Euclid Avenue

Brave the summer sun and get rewarded with art vendors, live music, and performances as queer pride takes over one of Little Five Points’ most famous streets.

What: DIRTY WORK: Workshops & Skillshares

When: 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Where: 7 Stages

Put in the work and learn a new skill with experts in conflict resolution, waacking, storytelling, and so much more at Dirty Work. Make sure to reserve your workshop spot early, and note that different classes take place on different days. The entire workshop list can be found here.

Saturday, June 27

What: SWEET TEA! A Queer Variety Show

When: 9 p.m. to midnight

Where: Aisle 5

A variety show hosted by the co-founder of SFQP herself, Taylor Alxndr. Join Alxndr for a night of burlesque, drag, and more.

Sunday, June 28

What: CINEQUEER: A Queer Film Night

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre

After a week of hustle and bustle in Little Five, Southern Fried Queer Pride takes its final bow of 2026 at the historic Plaza Theatre with a night filled to the brim with queer film. The full film list can be found here.