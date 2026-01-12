Photos: Mike Geier performs his Elvis Royale show at Variety Playhouse

The Atlanta performer, also known as Puddles Pity Party, played Little Five Points on January 10

Elvis Royale

Photograph by Perry Julien

Mike Geier and his Kingsized band brought back his Elvis Royale show to the Variety Playhouse for a sold-out show on Saturday evening. Geier who initially performed Elvis Royale at the Star Community Bar in 1996, took a 10-year hiatus in 2014 from the show which he had been selling out twice a year since 2005, to tour as Puddles Pity Party. The Las Vegas-styled show celebrates the music of Elvis Presley and includes guest musicians, special guests, and dancers. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

