Photos: Mike Geier performs his Elvis Royale show at Variety Playhouse

Mike Geier and his Kingsized band brought back his Elvis Royale show to the Variety Playhouse for a sold-out show on Saturday evening. Geier who initially performed Elvis Royale at the Star Community Bar in 1996, took a 10-year hiatus in 2014 from the show which he had been selling out twice a year since 2005, to tour as Puddles Pity Party. The Las Vegas-styled show celebrates the music of Elvis Presley and includes guest musicians, special guests, and dancers. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.
