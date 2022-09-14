The (somewhat definitive) ranking of Atlanta’s Peachtree streets

Photograph via iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to an oft-cited figure from the Atlanta Regional Commission, the metro boasts 71 streets bearing some variation on the name “Peachtree.” That number is several years old, though, and a spokesperson says the organization doesn’t keep a running list. (Peachtree, meanwhile, might be a variation on another phrase entirely: The name derives from a Muscogee settlement near the Chattahoochee River called Pakanahuili. That’s been translated from the Muscogee as “Standing Peach Tree,” but it may mean “Standing Pitch Tree”—referring to pine, not peach.)

Seeking clarity, we put a list together ourselves, starting downtown and working outward. We only made it a little past the Perimeter, but in that space, we were able to find 40 streets bearing the name. It’s possible the earlier figure distinguished between directionals—i.e., Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Street SW—whereas we considered them parts of the same Peachtree Street, though not to be confused with West Peachtree (separate street), and also not to be confused with the Peachtree Street in Peachtree Corners, or for that matter any of the three (?) Peachtree Streets in Norcross. It’s also possible we just got worn out; as we went to press, we kept finding Peachtrees in places we were sure we’d already looked. Here, then, an assuredly incomplete, highly subjective ranking. You’ll never guess who came out on top.

40

Peachtree Street

The one in Peachtree Corners.

39-37

The Peachtree Forests

Avenue, Drive, and Terrace. (In that order.)

36

Peachtree Corners Circle

35

Peachtree Dunwoody Circle

34

Peachtree View

33

Peachtree Way

The one in Dunwoody. It intersects with North Peachtree Road (see item 28).

32

Peachtree Hollow Court

31

Peachtree Industrial Court

30

Peachtree Place Parkway

If you put “Peachtree Boulevard” into Google Maps, it’ll show you Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, but enter “Peachtree Place Parkway” and you’ll wind up at a place called Peachtree Boulevard (in Dunwoody).

29

Peachtree Parkway

The far reaches of the Peachtree universe; it turns into Medlock Bridge Road near the Chattahoochee.

28

North Peachtree Road

This one intersects with the other Peachtree Road in Chamblee, between Peachtree Industrial and New Peachtree Road. Got it?

27

Peachtree Dunwoody Road

26

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

An underdog among Peachtrees, this bustling thoroughfare splits off from Peachtree Road in Brookhaven and extends for miles beyond the Perimeter, winding all the way up past Sugar Hill.

25-23

Peachtree Streets (charming downtown Norcross edition)

West Peachtree Street begins at Jimmy Carter Boulevard, running parallel to Norcross’s South Peachtree Street before it hits Holcomb Bridge Road and turns into North Peachtree Street.

22

Peachtree Center Avenue

If you’re here, you’re lost in downtown’s maze of one-way streets. You’re probably a tourist. If you’d wanted to eat at Hsu’s (a worthy objective), you should’ve walked.

21

West Peachtree Street

Not the west end of Peachtree Street, but parallel to it. At Hardy Ivy Park, West Peachtree intersects with itself.

20

Peachtree Road

The one in Atlanta.

19

New Peachtree Road

Sandwiched between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Buford Highway, this is somewhat a roadway with an identity crisis—but any street that provides a (less trafficked) path from Atlanta Chinatown to the BuHi Farmers Market can’t help but shine.

18-13

Peachtree variants between Pharr and Collier Roads

Land of the wannabes. In this two-mile stretch of Buckhead, the original Peachtree Road intersects with at least seven streets named Peachtree something-or-other, including: Peachtree Avenue, Peachtree Hills Circle, Peachtree Hills Avenue, Peachtree Memorial Drive, Peachtree Park Drive, Peachtree Valley Road. (Not counting Peachtree Battle; see below.)

12

Peachtree Way

Another of the Buckhead offshoots, but ranked slightly higher given its proximity to Duck Pond Park.

11

Peachtree Walk

The rare Atlanta street that’s only for walking, at least in part; it begins on 10th Street across from Midtown MARTA and heads north a couple blocks.

10

Peachtree Place

9

Old Peachtree Road

The metro’s original—aka the source of all this—actually located in Gwinnett County.

8

South Old Peachtree Road

Somebody noticed this on the map—also in Gwinnett, several miles southwest of Old Peachtree Road—just as we were going to press. Bonus points for being

a surprise!

7-4

Peachtree Battle Avenue + three offshoots (Circle, Court, Place)

One of Atlanta’s most beautiful boulevards, with a name evoking a bloody Civil War conflict.

3

Peachtree Circle

We are forever lost on its roundabout, though the location—Ansley Park, between Piedmont Park and the High Museum—is awfully nice.

2

Peachtree Drive

With a nondescript entrance next to Krystal’s on Piedmont Road, this street leads to a bucolic, walkable neighborhood, founded in the early 20th century for railroad workers.

1

Peachtree Street

Home to DragonCon and Pride—and the main artery of downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead. Plus, there’s expanded pedestrian access near AmericasMart! Oops, no there’s not.

