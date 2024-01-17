A new fine dining spot, Prime on Peachtree, opens in Midtown

Photo by Brandon Huntley

A striking new restaurant and lounge has sprouted up in the prime real estate along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Wander by and you can’t help but gaze through the near-floor-to-ceiling windows into the dark and swanky space. Outside, big, bold lettering leaves nothing to the imagination—this is a place to notice—and be noticed. Prime on Peachtree opened last week touting steaks and seafood and other fine dining fare. Its sister spot, Prime Cigar Bar, launched next door a few months ago. Javarius Gay, owner of the Boiler in Buckhead, is behind both.

“It’s a prime location, prime experience, and prime ambiance,” he says. “Our level of service stands out. We have a four-week training program.”

Though in name it may sound like a steakhouse, Gay stresses that Prime on Peachtree is a high-end seasonal American restaurant with everything from quail and lobster to duck chowder soup and lamb meatballs. Alaskan halibut and dry-aged cote de beouf round out the menu, alongside saffron-cauliflower couscous and Tom Yum white polenta. All breads, sauces, and pastries are made in house by a team led by executive chef Colin Kruzic, formerly of the Dominick Hotel in Manhattan.

Tanisa Murray—who brings experience from the Boiler Seafood—created a showy list of Instagrammable cocktails including one with an ice cube wrapped in edible gold foil. If you like smoke, try the West Peachtree; for something fruity, the Prime Lychee—a vodka-and-tequila martini. A wine wall in the Prime dining room is filled with European styles, available by the glass or the bottle and as pairings.

The 120-seat dining room features an oversized U-shaped booth with seats on both sides in the center. LED lights change color in sync with those on the bar and staircase. The lighting is dim for an intimate feel, Gay explains. Those dining at the 12-15-seat glassed-in chef’s table can look out into the dining room and vice versa. A larger, more private dining room sits upstairs.

Prime on Peachtree currently serves dinner only, but weekend brunch is planned for the summer. Next door at Prime Cigar, however, lunch is in the works. Right now, the lounge opens at 11 a.m. for cigars, hookah, and cocktails. Food service begins at 4 p.m. with options like crab claws and hangar steak. Cocktails are more straightforward here, focused on bourbon, whiskey, and scotch, but there are five varieties of Old Fashioned.

Five levels of membership are available, each providing access to different suites and/or cigar lockers. Indoor cabanas offer space for 12-to-16-person groups (with minimum purchase). A JumboTron shows big games above the bar.