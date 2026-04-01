The Ultimate Atlanta FIFA World Cup Events Calendar

Rendering courtesy of Wink/Solomon

Atlanta will host FIFA World Cup matches for the very first time this summer, giving the city its biggest event since we hosted the Olympics 30 years ago. With the eight matches come a wealth of other events to keep Atlantans and out-of-town fans reveling throughout the tournament, which runs in Atlanta June 15 through July 15. Keep up with this master calendar of all things World Cup that we’ll continuously update as the tournament nears.

Jump to a specific area:

Matches

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches at Atlanta Stadium

Spain vs Cabo Verde, June 15, 12 p.m

Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland vs South Africa, June 18, 12 p.m.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia, June 21, 12 p.m.

Morocco vs Haiti, June 24, 6 p.m.

Congo DR/Jamaica/New Caledonia vs Uzbekistan, June 27, 7:30 p.m.

Round of 32 match, July 1, 12 p.m.

Round of 16 match, July 7, 12 p.m.

Semifinal match, July 15, 3 p.m.

FIFA will open “last-minute” face-value tickets on April 1 at 11 a.m. at this website. FIFA will also open its own Resale/Exchange Marketplace on April 2.

Festivals

FIFA Fan Festival

June 16-July 15 | Family-friendly | Free

What is it: FIFA’s official Fan Festival will take over the entirety of Centennial Olympic Park and feature four zones of live music, performances, kids’ activities, match broadcasts, podcasting, food and art vendors, and more. General admission is free but requires advance registration and entry is first come, first serve. General Admission + and VIP tickets offer guaranteed entry and other perks.

Decatur WatchFest ‘26

June 11-July 19 | Family-friendly | Free

What is it: The city of Decatur is going all-out for the World Cup by hosting a 34-day festival featuring concerts from local hitmakers including Big Boi, the Indigo Girls, and The War and Treaty, as well as both indoor and outdoor match watch parties. Concerts are free but require advance tickets.

Watch Parties

Big Match Block Party

July 19 | Family-friendly

What is it: Yeppa & Co. will turn the street outside their Buckhead location into a large watch party, featuring large screens and a live DJ. Folks wanting to dine and watch the game inside will need to make a reservation. You can bring your dog to the outdoor party, too. 2-6 p.m., 306 Buckhead Avenue Northeast

We’ll keep adding events, so check back frequently!