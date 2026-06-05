Where to watch the World Cup around Atlanta

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Soccer Bars



Atlanta’s pubs are prepped to welcome a summer of world-class soccer in their own backyard. The Brewhouse Cafe, a staple in Little Five Points, opened a second location in South Downtown in May. The new spot will host live DJs and team-themed days while showing every World Cup game. On Atlanta matchdays, look for pre- and post-match parties. Brewhouse owner Humberto Bermudez says he expects a “high-energy, electric atmosphere,” with international visitors alongside locals. “There’s a real sense of camaraderie that forms—fans from different countries coming together over the love of the game.”

Downtown, a great spot for World Cup viewing is the German-themed Der Biergarten. Trying to avoid the thickest crowds? Consider Manny’s Grant Park or Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, an Atlanta soccer haven with locations in Buckhead and Midtown.

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Watch Parties

A few MARTA stops east of downtown, the Decatur WatchFest runs for 34 days as a local hub for the area’s soccer fans. Neighborhood bars and restaurants broadcast the World Cup matches, with DJs and games set up in Decatur Square. The city is also investing heavily in concerts: Big Boi performs June 11 and the Indigo Girls July 19, and fans can reserve free tickets in advance. Festival planners hope it all brings together local soccer fans and global visitors. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really welcome the world and to show them who Decatur is,” says city manager Andrea Arnold.

Other cities and counties in the metro have events planned. Assembly Atlanta in Doraville hosts ATL Fútbol Fest, a watch party in Spanish on June 26 and June 27 in the film studio’s park space. June 27, the Kick it in the Nnett Watch Party takes over Suwanee’s town center and DeLay Nature Park with activities for kids alongside the match broadcasts, and Norcross hosts its community watch party at Lillian Webb Park July 15 to coincide with the semifinal at Atlanta Stadium.

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Festivals



Soccer mania extends to the Beltline, too. The Atlanta Beltline Fest takes place during several World Cup weekends, featuring pop-ups, food trucks, and live music on the Eastside, Southside, and Westside trails.

Atlanta Streets Alive hosts a World Cup celebration June 14, closing sections of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for pedestrian traffic, DJs, and local food vendors. “What this creates is a unique opportunity to connect visitors directly to the MLK corridor, not just the stadium experience, but the real ATL,” says Atlanta Streets Alive manager Romy Maloon.

For fans of the stars and stripes, Atlanta’s USA Kickoff Festival is at Historic Fourth Ward Park from June 11 to 13 to celebrate the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening game against Paraguay in Los Angeles June 12. The event is free and includes a community picnic. For the final on July 19, Yeppa & Co.’s Big Match Block Party takes over the streets of Buckhead Village with big screens, the restaurant’s Italian fare, and a DJ.

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.