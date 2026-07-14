12 restaurants to watch World Cup matches in Atlanta

Photograph by Kaylinn Gilstrap

Atlanta United supporters know that matchday magic isn’t confined to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Across the city, a network of official partner pubs turns every game—including FIFA World Cup™ matches—into full-blown parties. From neighborhood dives to bustling breweries, Irish pubs to modern taprooms, these spots have big screens, buzzing crowds, and enough pints to fuel the chants and make strangers feel like family.

Brewhouse Cafe

With two locations—one in the Little Five Points neighborhood, the other in South Downtown—this restaurant and bar was voted “America’s Best Soccer Bar” by Men in Blazers. Early match? Grab your coffee and stumble in for brunch—think steak and eggs or biscuits and gravy with a Bloody Mary or mimosa—while you watch the game on the indoor or outdoor TVs. With giveaways including tickets, jerseys, scarves, and coozies, you’re likely to leave more decked-out than you arrived.

Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

Fado Irish Pub

A triple-level modern pub with a patio bar, this landmark hangout in the sophisticated Buckhead Village District is known for its high-end stores such as Theory and Veronica Beard. (It also has a smaller sister location in Midtown.) Order from a menu of Irish, Belgian, and American craft beers, plus high-gravity flights, and don’t miss the crispy fish and chips made with cod sourced from the frosty waters near Iceland.

Willie B’s

Inside the Silverbacks Park sports complex in Doraville, home to multiple adult soccer leagues, this field-side bar offers an eclectic menu of crowd favorites like Flaming Mac and Cheese, Gorilla’d Cheese (toasted garlic bread with melted cheese, chipotle aioli, and tomato jam), and a variety of street tacos. Wash it down with one of 14 beers on tap, including local craft offerings like Creature Comforts Tropicalia.

Photograph by Kaylinn Gilstrap

O’Sullivans Irish Pub

Right off the vibrant Decatur Square green, this pub is easy to spot, thanks to its red exterior. The convivial watering hole attracts plenty of passersby armed with shopping bags from Decatur’s funky boutiques. Inside, bartenders pour pints of Carlsberg pilsner and Smithwick’s red ale, as well as Irish mules, Irish sours, and Irish coffee. With more than 350 whiskey offerings, bourbon flights are a good way to get the lay of the land. Be sure to order the popular curry chips—house-cut fries drenched in curry and topped with herbs.

The Tavern

Truist Park in Cumberland is the home of the Atlanta Braves, so it’s no surprise that its adjoining development, The Battery Atlanta, draws plenty of baseball fans. But one of its most popular pubs has become a congregating site for soccer lovers, too. The Tavern offers a cozy-meets-sporty ambience, complete with warm woods, red-brick walls, and a crackling fireplace. On mild days, the garage doors are opened to welcome the fresh air. And there are plenty of giveaways during Atlanta United games, including official team jerseys.

Chamblee Tap & Market

Anchoring a micro food hall and featuring 30 rotating craft beers and wines on tap, this newcomer beer bar is situated among the restaurants and antique stores of buzzy downtown Chamblee. South End Smokehouse is on-site, serving Texas-style barbecue, while Sidecar Coffee pours cold brews and lattes for an instant energy boost. On game days, Atlanta United street-team members often make appearances just before kickoff.

Der Biergarten

This German beer garden downtown near Mercedes-Benz Stadium is right in the heart of the action. Soak up the spirit on the elevated patio decked out in United flags, with red, black, and gold everywhere. Go for the Hofbrau lager and giant pretzels and cross your fingers the ticket giveaways end in your favor.

Courtesy of Sweetwater Brewing Company

SweetWater Brewing Company

Once a small brewery tucked into Armour Yards’ “creative office community” (home to nonprofits, architecture firms, and coffee shops), it is now one of the largest craft-beer purveyors in the Southeast. In addition to tours, it hosts massive soccer-watch parties where attendees can choose from 24 heady brews on tap; be sure to try the Rowdy Peach IPA inspired by Atlanta United. Nonalcoholic drinks are also available.

Park Tavern

Situated on a busy corner of Piedmont Park, just off the Beltline, it’s hard to believe the granite building housing this rowdy sports bar was once the park’s horse stables. With 30 TVs and two oversized screens where major games are projected, the energy is electric, so prepare to high-five total strangers when United scores a goal. Dogs are welcome on the popular patio—another reason to “park” yourself here.

Courtesy of The Pub @EAV

The Pub @ EAV

Abstract paintings and sage-green banquettes provide an artsy setting for sports watching in quirky East Atlanta Village. Every Atlanta United goal cues a free shot at the bar, so be sure to line your belly with global fare such as the lomo saltado (Peruvian steak) and lasagnaki (grilled marinated feta with olives, peppers, honey, and pita). Game-day specials include a pitcher of Yuengling with wings for $20.

Photograph by Kaylinn Gilstrap

The Albert

Walking distance to the Inman Park/Reynoldstown MARTA station, the Albert is a neighborhood bar with Cheers vibes. The owner’s father was Albert Einstein’s godson, and framed portraits of the famed scientist hang from the exposed brick walls. You’re smart if you show up early for their game-day watch parties, as this cozy spot can get crowded quickly. Be sure to sample the signature buffalo egg rolls, and don’t leave the area before wandering the nearby residential streets dotted with Victorian homes.

Photograph by Kaylinn Gilstrap

Limerick Junction Pub

Serving the charming Virginia-Highland neighborhood since 1988, this authentic pub brings a piece of Ireland to the States. Nosh on spicy cheese curds, fish and chips, bangers and mash, or bacon-and-Swiss toasties as you cheer on United with other Five Stripes fans. After the game, stroll the surrounding neighborhoods to admire the historic Craftsman bungalows and Colonial Revival estates.