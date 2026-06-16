Your World Cup 2026 Beginner’s Guide: 5 things you should know

Photograph by AP Images

Do you need a brush up on the FIFA World Cup™? You’re in luck: We’ve created a primer for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s most-watched sporting event.

How often is the FIFA World Cup™ played?

Just like the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup™ happens every four years, bringing together the best soccer teams on the globe to compete for the World Champion title. The tournament has been played since 1930, and for the 2026 event, 206 countries attempted to qualify for the final 48 spots.

Photograph by AP Images

Where is the FIFA World Cup™ being played this year?

Three countries are cohosting: Mexico, the United States, and Canada. (It’s Mexico’s third time hosting, America’s second, and Canada’s first.) The last time the United States hosted the FIFA World Cup™ was in 1994, and that event still holds the record for the highest attendance in FIFA World Cup™ history, with 3.5 million spectators attending. There are 16 host cities: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver.

How does the tournament work?

FIFA World Cup 2026™ begins with 48 teams playing 104 matches over the course of 39 days. The first phase, the “Group Stage,” divides the 48 teams into 12 groups of four. Each team in a group plays every other team in that group once. Wins are calculated on a point system: 3 points for a win, 1 for a tie, 0 for a loss. From there, the top two teams from each group—24 teams total advance, as do the eight best third-place teams, which are determined by total points scored and other numbers, like total goals scored. Those 32 teams move to the knockout rounds, held in 15 host cities, which are sudden death (one loss equals elimination from the tournament). The survivors work their way to the quarterfinals (eight teams), semifinals (four teams), and finals (two teams) to determine one World Champion. The first match is played June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, and the final game takes place in Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, 2026.

Photograph by AP Images

Courtesy of FIFA

How many people attend each match?

Capacity at each of the host cities’ stadiums varies. Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium can hold more than 70,000 fans, while BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, has a capacity of around 45,000. Overall, 6.5 million visitors are expected to pack seats at stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, nearly doubling the current attendance record. Not to mention, more than 1.6 billion people are expected to tune in for the final match alone.

Why is this year different?

Simply put, it’s bigger. It’s the first time 48 teams compete—16 more than in past events. A total of 104 matches are played, up from 64 games. And it’s the first time three countries have cohosted, with matches played in three time zones.