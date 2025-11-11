After 172 years, the North Carolina State Fair remains picture-perfect

Fireworks displays are a nightly affair, and the State Fair Flyer, which transports visitors above the bustling Midway, offers the perfect vantage point to enjoy them.
Photo by Justin Kase Conder
Since 1853, the North Carolina State Fair has drawn huge crowds to Raleigh by showcasing the best livestock, produce, and crafts from around the state. Throw in some thrill rides, indulgent fare (battered bologna fries, anyone?), and nightly fireworks, and you’ve got what is now one of the nation’s most popular state fairs. Here’s a glimpse of all the blue-ribbon fun that went down.
No fear of heights here! Laughter fills the air as a group of friends rides the Downdraft. The retro thrill ride is one of Carnival Midway’s nearly 100 attractions. Other popular options include the Super Cyclone roller coaster and the Zero Gravity spinning ride.
Photo by Justin Kase Conder
Two brothers go head-to-head for a bite of chicken and waffles on a stick—a favorite among the fair’s artery-busting offerings. More than 30 vendors sell everything from hot dog–stuffed fried pickles to candied oatmeal pies.
Photo by Justin Kase Conder
Sunflowers bloom in front of the SkyGazer, North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel. Standing 155 feet (or 15 stories) tall, the towering ride takes 800 hours to assemble and offers glimpses of downtown Raleigh’s skyline.
Photo by Justin Kase Conder
Livestock shows are a fair centerpiece, with farmers from around the state showcasing their prized dairy cattle, steers, goats, and ewes—all in hopes of earning the coveted Grand Champion ribbon. Here, young handlers share a moment of anticipation before showing their cattle.
Photo by Justin Kase Conder
In the Village of Yesteryear, more than 75 artisans showcase and sell the crafts of their forebearers. Some carve fiddles, while others cure soaps. Still others demonstrate Native American methods by hand-coiling pottery and adorning jewelry with intricate beadwork, stones, or porcupine quills. Here, Jeffrey Gottlieb of Whittier, North Carolina, demonstrates the art of basket weaving.
Photo by Kendrick Brinson
At the Great Pumpkin and Watermelon Weigh-Off, giant gourds net giant dividends. This 2,206-pound monster was last year’s winner. The top three pumpkins earn between $1.50 and $3 a pound. The watermelon world record is 350.5 pounds, and if a farmer brings one that’s heavier, the new record breaker earns $2,500—on top of the standard $3 to $6 a pound.
Photo by Kendrick Brinson
Jeremiah Proctor has served as a “guesser” at the fair for the last six years. He claims he can figure out anyone’s weight within three pounds, age within two years, or birth month within two months. There’s always a win: If he’s right, there are claps all around; if he’s wrong, the fairgoer takes home a stuffed animal (and perhaps a bruised ego).
Photo by Kendrick Brinson
This article appears in the Fall 2025 issue of
. Southbound Advertisement