Checking In: Edgecamp Pamlico Station elevates sports-centric vacations

Courtesy of Edgecamp Pamlico Station

Making Waves

The Outer Banks’ latest luxury stay elevates sports-centric vacations to a new level of sophistication. Designed by celebrity interior decorator and potter Jonathan Adler, Edgecamp Pamlico Station features 14 chic, residential-style suites on North Carolina’s peaceful Hatteras Island. Wellness is woven into all aspects of the hotel, from the Therabody massage guns and yoga supplies in each suite to the cold plunge, sauna, and in-room massage services. With its shallow sound waters and rolling waves, the Outer Banks has earned a reputation for being a water-sports destination, and Edgecamp serves as a solid jumping-off point for recreation of all types, including surfing, deep-sea fishing, Jet Skiing, and especially kite surfing, for which Cape Hatteras is one of the best spots in the U.S. At Edgecamp, water-sports lovers of all levels can easily rent equipment or receive private lessons right on the property.

Courtesy of Edgecamp Pamlico Station

• • •

Courtesy of the Arlington

Centennial Celebration

The largest hotel in Arkansas, the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, with nearly 500 rooms and suites, is in the midst of a major renovation in honor of its centennial. Located in the heart of Hot Springs National Park, the property opened the doors of its current building on December 31, 1924, with a splendid gala. A century later to the date, guests can expect a 1920s–themed anniversary party, complete with big band music and a five-course dinner, along with a freshened-up look and improvements throughout the grounds. Renovations are expected to be finished by 2026.

• • •

Inn Style

Opened in 2023 by Jason and Katrice Thompson, the 11-room Orchid Bed & Breakfast is Mississippi’s first Black-owned B&B. The 1888 property in Jackson’s Belhaven neighborhood was originally the home of a Confederate soldier, but during restoration the Thompsons chose to honor history nearer and dearer to their hearts by naming each room after a matriarch in their families, as well as one room dedicated to all Black women who have impacted peoples’ lives. Four-poster beds, stunning stained-glass windows, and stately entrance columns exemplify the inn’s grandeur, while art by Black creators recalls the inspiration.

• • •

Now Open

New Stays

Hotel Cleo

Knoxville, Tennessee

No two rooms are alike at this French-inspired spot, but exposed brick and beams, original hardwood, swanky chandeliers, and antique decor give all 16 a delightfully vintage feel. Downstairs brasserie Lilou features French favorites, including steak frites and escargot.

The Dunlin

Johns Island, South Carolina

Twenty miles outside of Charleston, this tranquil 72-room luxury resort sits amid 2,000 acres of Kiawah riverfront and scenic grasslands. Customize your stay with add-on experiences including moonrise kayak paddles and “river safari” boat rides.

Hotel Heron

Alexandria, Virginia

Nearly 100 years after its original opening as the George Mason Hotel in 1926, this boutique spot in Old Town has taken on a new life, with 134 light and airy rooms, a rooftop bar with views of the Potomac River, and fire-roasted cuisine at its flagship restaurant.

This article appears in the Winter 2025 issue of Southbound.