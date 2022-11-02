Hail to the Queen: Why we’re loving Charlotte now



CAMP NORTH END

Excitement continues to build around Camp North End, a 76-acre development in the heart of the dynamic North End neighborhood. The complex got its start in the 1920s as a Ford factory manufacturing Model Ts; in 1941, it became a quartermaster depot for the U.S. Army. Vestiges of that industrial past are still visible in the collection of repurposed buildings that now house dozens of shops (including Grow, an artsy plant shop), restaurants (such as Babe & Butcher, specializing in charcuterie) and more than 60 murals, each with a QR code for guests to learn more about the artist. Opened in 2017, the development is five years into a 20-year vision that will eventually include residences and hotels. “We’ve only scratched the surface on what it will ultimately become,” says Varian Shrum, the project’s community manager. “Part of the appeal is that every time you visit, there’s something new to see.” She’s not kidding: From farmers markets to local concerts and movie nights, the complex hosts hundreds of events each year.

Photo courtesy of the charlotte regional visitors authority

SOUTH END

Just six minutes south of Uptown lies South End, a bustling commercial neighborhood. The area got its start in 1825 when a businessman stumbled upon some gold nuggets in the granite deposits on his farm, kicking off a gold rush. Today, the area is a treasure trove of shops, galleries, restaurants, and breweries connected by a 3.5-mile section of the Rail Trail, a linear path and public park. One draw is the thriving design district, complete with 51 furniture, antique, and decor stores, including Parachute Home and Interior Define, both of which opened this year. While you’ll find plenty of recognizable stores around the neighborhood (Anthropologie, Design Within Reach), visitors looking for something special—and local—can peruse the collection of 14 microshops at the RailYard in the Winnifred apartment community. Together, the shops sell everything from handcrafted leather totes and Mexican paletas to succulents and custom skates. Take your tastebuds on a global tour at eateries such as Ilios Crafted Greek, Rai Lay Thai, and Seoul Food Meat Company, just a few of the more than 120 restaurants and bars. For a touch of whimsy, pick up fresh doughnuts from the world’s only Krispy Kreme vending machine (the company’s global headquarters are in South End).