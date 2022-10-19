Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. Families on bicycles pedal past to explore acres of maritime forest. A couple in tennis clothes, fresh from a match, meanders down the sidewalk. The inn itself looks like something from a Nicholas Sparks novel, a white Colonial-style mansion crowned with charming dormers.

But even as the Forbes Five Star resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, hearkens back to a simpler time, it has no trouble attracting the attention of modern travelers. Six years ago, it caused a stir with a $100 million expansion that quadrupled its accommodation options to 200 and added two pools and a sprawling spa. In 2019, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married at the resort’s chapel, and the property began trending online. Now, it’s preparing for more headlines as it unveils an ambitious new restaurant.

That restaurant, the River House, features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the May River and serves specialties like Japanese Wagyu beef and local game such as venison tenderloin. “Bluffton’s restaurant scene aspires to become like Savannah’s,” says Chef de Cuisine Daniel Vesey. “And I want this to be the best restaurant in the Bluffton area, including Hilton Head.”